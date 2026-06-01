Former SGF Resigns from ADC Over Alleged Rigging in Party Primaries

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over allegations of rigged party primaries in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal , has resigned from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) over allegations of rigged party primaries in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar .

Lawal claimed that the primaries were 'massively rigged' in Atiku's favour, with results being 'written or rewritten' to favour him and his supporters. He stated that he could not be part of a 'rigging machine' in the 2027 general elections and that working for Atiku would mean giving President Tinubu an automatic ticket to a second term, which Lawal believes would be a nightmare.

Lawal has vowed to tweak his plans for the future and consult with like-minded colleagues on how to stop Atiku from winning the presidential election. Atiku has yet to respond to the allegations, while the ADC has stated that Atiku secured 1,846,370 votes in the party primaries, defeating Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, has defended the party's process, stating that they allowed a free contest and allowed members to make their choice.

The development is likely to spark further controversy in the run-up to the 2027 general elections





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Babachir Lawal African Democratic Congress ADC Atiku Abubakar Party Primaries

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