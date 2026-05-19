Former Senate Minority Leader Philips Aduda Secures APC Ticket for FCT Ahead of 2027 Elections

Senator Philips Aduda was declared the APC senatorial candidate for the Federal Capital Territory at a collation held in Abuja, pledging unity, infrastructure development and support for President Tinubu’s re‑election campaign.

Former Senate minority leader of the Ninth Senate, Senator Philips Aduda , has been confirmed as the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the lead‑up to the 2027 general elections.

The party’s collation exercise took place on Monday night at the Nicon Luxury Suites in Abuja, a venue that served as the official centre for the tallying and announcement of results. The APC electoral committee, chaired by returning officer Amina Zanna Ibrahim, announced that Aduda emerged victorious after a transparent counting process overseen by security operatives and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his victory speech, Senator Aduda expressed gratitude to party leaders, delegates and supporters across the six area councils that make up the FCT. He underscored his commitment to fostering unity within the APC and to delivering a decisive victory for the party in the 2027 elections.

"I will lead from the front to ensure victory for our party. Anything standing in the way of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second‑term bid will be confronted politically," he declared, signalling a clear intention to align his campaign closely with the incumbent president’s re‑election agenda. Aduda also pledged to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu’s bid, emphasizing that the APC’s future in the capital hinges on a coordinated, territory‑wide effort.

The senator highlighted the impact of ongoing infrastructural projects initiated under Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, arguing that improvements in roads, bridges and community facilities have amplified public confidence in the APC’s development agenda.

"You can see the massive transformation going on across the FCT – roads, bridges, expansion of infrastructure and development across communities. Residents now have every reason to continue supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu," he said. Looking ahead, Aduda promised to champion legislation that promotes good governance, accountability and the welfare of FCT residents.

He vowed to sponsor policies that address housing deficits, enhance public transportation, and strengthen health and education services, positioning himself as a reform‑oriented candidate capable of translating the party’s national vision into tangible benefits for the capital territory





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Philips Aduda APC Federal Capital Territory 2027 Elections Tinubu Re‑Election

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