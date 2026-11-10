ADC Accuses Judge Lifu of Delaying Judgment Copy Before Appeal

Rotimi Amaechi accused Justice Peter Lifu of delaying the certified copy of the ADC leadership judgment, stalling the party's appeal before the 2027 polls.

Rotimi Amaechi, a former Rivers State governor and the ADC's vice-presidential nominee for the 2027 contest, has publicly accused Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja of holding back the written judgment that nullified the party's leadership.

Speaking in a television interview on Tuesday, Amaechi said the certified true copy had still not been handed to the party, even though its lawyers had made several formal requests for it.

Also read Amaechi compares ADC court battle to Abiola's June 12 ordeal

Why the Missing Certified Judgment Matters for the ADC Appeal

The ADC cannot yet study the reasoning behind the November 5 ruling because the certified judgment remains in the court's hands. Without it, the party's legal team cannot pinpoint the issues to contest or build its arguments for the Court of Appeal.

The party has filed a notice of appeal and a request for a stay of execution of the judgment. Its leadership, however, views the paperwork gap as a serious obstacle that could weaken those filings.

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The ADC insists its lawyers completed every required step, including the formal applications and payment of the applicable fees. According to the party, its lawyers visited the court registry repeatedly but received no lawful explanation for the delay, and the document had still not been released five days after the judgment.

Amaechi Questions the Court Proceedings and Political Climate

Beyond the document delay, Amaechi raised concerns about how the court dealt with the question of jurisdiction during the case. He also asked why the party's counsel had not pursued certain steps to challenge the way the court conducted the proceedings.

The ADC leadership continues to reject the November 5 ruling and maintains that it has solid grounds to challenge the decision before the appellate court. The party has also urged its members and supporters to stay focused on their political work rather than the internal leadership dispute.

Amaechi drew a comparison with the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, a vote widely seen as won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. He claimed that whenever opposition parties gain momentum in Nigeria, someone within the judiciary tends to create obstacles for them.

He stressed that judges should act on fairness and the national interest rather than partisan considerations. In his view, how politically sensitive matters are handled shapes citizens' faith in the nation's electoral system as parties gear up for the next general election.

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Wider Leadership Crisis and What Comes Next for the ADC

The dispute began with a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former national deputy chairman of the ADC for the north-east. He challenged the legitimacy of the leadership headed by David Mark.

Bala Gombe argued that after former national chairman Ralph Nwosu resigned, he was constitutionally entitled to assume control of the party. The Federal High Court ruling on November 5 nullified the Mark-led leadership and invalidated decisions made by the caretaker committee, including the process that led to Atiku Abubakar being named the ADC's presidential candidate for 2027.

Following the ruling, ADC candidates organised under the Forum of ADC Candidates in Nigeria staged a protest in Abuja. They also sent a petition to the European Union, the United States embassy, the British high commission and the United Nations, arguing that the delay in releasing the judgment undermines their right to appeal.

The immediate next step for the party is obtaining the certified judgment so its legal team can file arguments before the Court of Appeal. The petition further stated that the forum had received information suggesting political pressure was being placed on the Independent National Electoral Commission to implement the judgment immediately, while noting that it was not making accusations against any person or institution.