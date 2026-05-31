Former Priest Found Guilty of Multiple Felony Counts of Sexual Assault

A former priest of the Diocese of Uyo, Nigeria, has been found guilty of several felony counts of sexual assault under Texas state law. The priest had fathered at least one child with another woman in Louisiana and was also arrested for possession of child pornography. The case has drawn significant attention due to the allegations of exploitation of vulnerable women.

Father Odiong, a former priest of the Diocese of Uyo, Nigeria, was found guilty of several felony counts of sexual assault under Texas state law.

The jury found him guilty of one charge of sexual assault in the first degree and two in the second degree. The priest had fathered at least one child with another woman in Louisiana who had been under his spiritual direction, according to DNA evidence cited by prosecutors. He was also arrested in southwest Florida in 2024 for possession of child pornography.

The case originally involved a third woman, but prosecutors dropped that part because she was emotionally unable to testify in court. According to reports, Odiong showed little reaction when the verdict was announced. He was later taken away by law enforcement officers. The allegations first became public in February 2024 when several women accused him of sexual coercion, unwanted touching and financial manipulation while he worked as a priest in Texas and Louisiana.

A woman identified as Mary Doe told police that Odiong sexually assaulted her over a three-year period beginning in 2008. He testified during the trial that he started a sexual relationship with her while acting as her spiritual adviser during her difficult divorce. Another woman, Jane Doe, said she sought Odiong's help while dealing with an abusive marriage. She alleged that he pressured her into sexual activities with her husband and demanded details of those encounters.

Both women said they met Odiong while he served at St. Peter Catholic Center in Waco, a church attended by students and staff of Baylor University. The court also heard evidence that DNA tests showed Odiong fathered a child in 2023 with a woman he had counselled spiritually while serving as a pastor in Louisiana. Although he was not charged in that case, prosecutors argued it showed a pattern of inappropriate relationships with women under his spiritual care.

Experts testified that clergy members have a duty to maintain professional boundaries with people seeking their guidance. Jurors were also reminded that Catholic priests are expected to remain celibate. The defence called only one witness, a former parishioner, who spoke positively about Odiong's character.

However, the witness admitted under questioning that some of Odiong's actions did not meet the standards expected of a priest. Church officials suspended him from ministry in 2019 over allegations involving multiple women, although the suspension was not made public at the time. The case has drawn significant attention because of the allegations that Odiong used his position as a religious leader to exploit vulnerable women who trusted him for spiritual support.

Father Odiong, whose sentencing is scheduled to begin tomorrow, faces life imprisonment for the first-degree offence





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