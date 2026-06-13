Former President Obasanjo Recounts How Personal Diplomacy Saved the Land Use Decree

In a detailed address at a book‑launch ceremony celebrating former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar's 84th birthday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed how an overnight visit to farmers in Ibadan averted a major protest against the 1978 Land Use Decree and set the stage for its lasting acceptance. He also reflected on the influence of Nigeria's senior military leaders and the role of consultation with national elders in shaping the country's political trajectory.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a stirring disclosure on Saturday during a public presentation of three books honouring former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar , which also celebrated Abubakar's 84th birthday.

The event, held in the Presidential Villa's banquet hall in Abuja, was themed "The Legacy of a Statesman @84" and featured keynote speeches, a book launch and comments from Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu and former South African President Thabo Mbeki. Obasanjo's most vivid recollection centred on the 1978 Land Use Decree, a piece of legislation that, when first promulgated, was met with immediate opposition from both the North and the South.

The new decree, which later became one of the pillars of Nigeria's constitutional framework, faced a direct challenge from the Agbekoya movement in the South‑West. The Agbekoya, a powerful farmers' association known for its willingness to confront government policy, had mobilised for protests that threatened to derail the decree's implementation.

"When the Land Use Act was promulgated as a decree, a colleague came to me and said nobody liked it. The North didn't like it, the South didn't like it," Obasanjo recalled. The tension escalated further when reports emerged that the Agbekoya movement was preparing to stage a mass protest. As senior politician and former military leader, Obasanjo was consulted by Chief Adebo, an elder statesman who suggested a direct engagement with the people rather than rely on intermediaries.

"The elder statesman advised me to engage directly with the people instead of relying on intermediaries," Obasanjo told the assembled crowd. He recounted that he left Lagos at about 2 a.m., reached Ibadan before dawn and travelled to the villages that were the heartland of the Agbekoya. In those early morning hours, he met with Agbekoya leaders in their homes, engaged in frank discussion and demonstrated a willingness to listen that was unprecedented at the time.

"That was how we were able to suppress the protest against the Land Use Decree," he said. He continued, "and that is why the Land Use Act has endured till today.

" By personally confronting the agricultural community and validating their concerns, Obasanjo was able to diffuse the storm and preserve a piece of legislation that would later underpin land ownership laws across Nigeria. Obasanjo's speech was not solely about the Land Use Decree. He used the platform to underscore the importance of direct consultation and inclusive leadership in governance. He also praised four military leaders who shaped modern Nigeria: Gen.

Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Murtala Mohammed, Lt‑Col. Adekunle Fajuyi and Abubakar himself. Obasanjo highlighted Gowon's leadership through the 1966 counter‑coup crisis and the civil war, Mohammed's push for democratic governance, and Fajuyi's loyalty and courage - he famously chose to die alongside Head of State Gen.

Johnson Aguiyi‑Ironsi during the violence of 1966. The former president also reflected on his own practice of seeking counsel from respected national elders. Among them were the late Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, and Chief Adebo. He stated that the engagement with the Sultan of Sokoto, for instance, helped the government navigate the delicate issue of state support for pilgrimage to Mecca amid late‑1970s economic downturn, as well as concerns over women's participation in elections in Northern Nigeria.

Obasanjo congratulated Abubakar on his 84th birthday and emphasized the significance of the books being presented. The titles were "Call of Duty: An Autobiography of Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar" with a foreword by former military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida; "Nigeria's Grand Patriot: Gen.

Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar"; and "Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honour of Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar," reviewed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, CFR. During the same event, President Bola Tinubu declared that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory should allocate land along Airport Road in Abuja for an Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre, pledging federal funding for its construction. The ceremony was chaired by Gen.

Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, and featured a keynote address titled "Democratic Transition and Peace Building in Africa: The Place of General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar," delivered by former South African President Thabo Mbeki. The narrative delivered by Obasanjo provides a rare look at an ideal from the 1970s that remains relevant today: that direct, face‑to‑face engagement with ordinary citizens can defuse political crises and embed important policy measures into the nation's democratic fabric.

The event thus served both as a celebration of a living statesman's legacy and as a reminder of the foundational role of inclusive, consultative governance in Nigeria's continuing political development





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