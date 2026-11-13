Former President Jonathan Condemns Anti-Nigerian Violence in South Africa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan warns that targeting Nigerians in South Africa undermines Pan-Africanism and his nation's foreign policy goals regarding diaspora protection.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has issued a strong condemnation of the recent attacks targeting Nigerians in South Africa. He stated that the violence represents a betrayal of shared historical bonds and undermines the dignity of Africans across the continent. This declaration was made during a special engagement hosted by the Bridge Club in Abuja, where he addressed business leaders and policy experts.

Historical Ties and Apartheid Solidarity

Goodluck Jonathan emphasized that Nigerians cannot comprehend why they and other Black Africans are being targeted in South Africa under such circumstances. He described the hostility as Afrophobia, noting that non-black Africans appear exempted from the attacks. This characterization challenges the common media framing of the events as mere anti-migration protests. He argued that the current violence is ill-timed and directly contradicts Nigeria's diplomatic principles.

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He recalled that his generation's worldview was shaped by the struggle against apartheid and the liberation of Africa from racist regimes. During his secondary school years, Nigerian students shared living quarters with victims of the Soweto massacre in June 1976. Nigeria adopted these displaced students into boarding schools with full scholarships following the violence. This gesture also extended to Namibians and Angolans who were living under the yoke of oppression.

A singular act of kindness by Mrs Maude Obanye, the wife of a Nigerian diplomat, initiated the South African Relief Fund. Nigerians competed to contribute money to this fund, which was established after her donation. The Ambassador Leslie Harriman of blessed memory chaired the United Nations Committee Against Apartheid. Nigeria also hosted the World Conference Against Apartheid, which framed the issue as a threat to international peace and security.

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Policy Implementation and Economic Sacrifices

Nigeria took significant economic risks to support the anti-apartheid movement despite facing financial constraints due to a slump in oil prices in 1976. Leading by example, the nation nationalized Barclays Bank and British Petroleum. Goodluck Jonathan noted that these actions carried great risk of offending some Western partners. This period demonstrated how policy conception and implementation benefited from the intellectual contributions of think tanks and former public office holders.

He highlighted that the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research were tasked with scenario-building. These institutions weighed the pros and cons of such bold courses of action. Theory was successfully put into praxis during this era of national solidarity. He questioned why such solidarity is absent today for Nigerians facing violence abroad.

Bridge Club Initiative and Diaspora Protection

Goodluck Jonathan praised the Bridge Club for establishing the President of the Bridge Club, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, as chairman of the event. He commended the Executive Committee for involving former office holders in policy conception. He criticized the African tendency to ignore former leaders once they leave office. He advocated for putting past leaders into think tanks to share experiences in policy implementation.

The former president thanked the Right Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa for building the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. He noted that she has transformed the agency into a globally recognized body through sheer grit and determination. The commission now champions the dignity of Nigerians abroad. Goodluck Jonathan identified this as one of the four pillars of Nigeria's foreign policy agenda of Strategic Autonomy.

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Foreign Policy Implications and Future Outlook

The recent violence in South Africa poses a direct challenge to Nigeria's goal of assuring the dignity of its citizens abroad. Goodluck Jonathan stated that these events cannot be fathomed given the historical context of Nigerian support for African liberation. He emphasized that the diaspora is crucial for the robustness of Nigeria's foreign policy. The government must now focus on protecting its citizens in hostile environments.

The Bridge Club selected Xenophobia and Pan-Africanism as the theme for this year's grand event. This choice allows for a rigorous interrogation of the subject by experts like Professor PLO Lumumba. The dialogue aims to bridge the gap between historical solidarity and current diplomatic realities. Stakeholders are calling for immediate action to address the root causes of the hostility.