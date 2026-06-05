Former President Jonathan Calls for Reforms to Judiciary and Education System

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on members of the legal profession to embrace their nation-building responsibilities, saying Nigeria's future depends on the impartiality of the judiciary, the strength of its institutions and the integrity of its values.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on members of the legal profession to embrace their nation-building responsibilities, saying Nigeria's future depends on the impartiality of the judiciary, the strength of its institutions and the integrity of its values.

Jonathan spoke on Friday at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Yenagoa Branch's 2026 Law Week in Bayelsa State. He described members of the bench and bar as custodians of the nation's legal system and regulatory frameworks. Jonathan said the country's well-being and progress were tied to the ability of institutions to function independently and effectively.

The former president said Nigeria could only secure its future if the rule of law prevailed over the influence of powerful individuals. He urged legal practitioners and judicial officers to uphold the principles of justice and fairness in the discharge of their duties. Jonathan also advocated reforms to Nigeria's education system to ensure it responds effectively to contemporary challenges and global realities.

The former president said sustainable national development would require strong institutions, accountable leadership and equal protection under the law for all citizens. He emphasized the need for the law to afford equal protection to both the powerful and the vulnerable, adding that the future of the nation can only be secured when justice is stronger than power; when institutions are stronger than individuals; when our post-colonial education system is thoughtfully reformed to meet the demands of a changing world; and when the law affords equal protection to both the powerful and the vulnerable.

Jonathan's remarks come as the Nigerian government continues to grapple with issues of corruption, insecurity and economic stagnation. The former president's call for reforms to the education system and the judiciary is seen as a step in the right direction by many observers.

However, the implementation of these reforms remains a significant challenge. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has been at the forefront of efforts to promote the rule of law and ensure that the country's institutions function effectively. The association has been critical of the government's handling of several high-profile cases, including the recent acquittal of a former governor accused of corruption.

The NBA has also been advocating for reforms to the country's electoral laws to prevent rigging and ensure that the votes of citizens are counted accurately. The association's efforts have been praised by many as a positive step towards promoting democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

However, the road ahead remains long and challenging, and it remains to be seen whether the government will implement the reforms necessary to secure the country's future





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Nigerian Bar Association Judiciary Reforms Education System Reforms Rule Of Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonathan 2027: When political ambition becomes a stripteaseFormer President Goodluck Jonathan's rumoured 2027 presidential ambition remains a mystery, leaving Nigerians speculating. Will Jonathan run in 2027?

Read more »

Edem Duke Dismisses Suggestions of Goodluck Jonathan's Return to Active PoliticsFormer Minister of Culture, Tourism and National Orientation, Edem Duke, has dismissed suggestions that former President Goodluck Jonathan could be drawn into active partisan politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

Read more »

Former aide criticizes President Tinubu's government, says he's not getting right counselFormer media aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has berated President Bola Tinubu over the kind of people he surrounds himself with in his government. He said Tinubu is not getting the right counsel and has managed to surround himself with second-class, third-class, low-level people.

Read more »

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar's Media Adviser Calls for Sunday Igboho's InvitationMr Paul Ibe, media adviser to Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Department of State Services and other security agencies to invite Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation campaigner, to disclose the identities of politicians he alleged are sponsoring kidnappers responsible for the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State.

Read more »