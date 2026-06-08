Former Police Commissioner Expresses Worries Over Military Involvement in Security Matters

Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Alobi has expressed concerns over the growing role of the military in handling security matters in the country. He attributed the drop in how well the police are doing their job to low pay and government interference.

Former Police Commissioner , Lawrence Alobi , expresses worries about the growing role of the military in handling security matters in the country. He stated that the armed forces are now doing many tasks that were usually handled by the Nigeria Police Force .

This situation, according to Alobi, shows the increasing difficulties the police are having in keeping order and enforcing the law throughout the country. He asked the government to improve the Nigeria Police Force's ability, staff, and tools so they can better deal with security problems. The former commissioner said that the military, which is supposed to focus on dealing with external threats, are now out on the streets handling police work.

He also stated that the military has started taking over the police's job, leaving the police stressed out. Alobi attributed the drop in how well the police are doing their job to low pay and government interference, which has made the force less professional. He said that the Nigeria Police is the poorest paid in the world, and the political influence is also ruining the police.

To make sure people are safe and secure, as required by Section 14(b) of the Constitution, Alobi said there should be more money given to the police. He expressed sadness about the current situation, saying that unfortunately, the police have been ruined and there's nothing they can do anymore. The society is struggling because the police don't have enough people to handle their work. Their well-being is not good and they don't have the right tools or resources.

When they get a distress call, they can't go to the scene. Security in the 21st century is driven by technology and based on intelligence, and intelligence comes from gathering information. When information is collected from people and carefully studied, it becomes useful intelligence that can be used to take action. The retired police commissioner also asked citizens to help security agencies by sharing helpful information, which can support efforts to prevent crime and enforce the law





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Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Alobi Military Involvement Security Matters Nigeria Police Force

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