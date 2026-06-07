Former Police Commissioner Accuses Chief Asiodu of Distorting Asaba's Igbo Identity and 1967 Massacre History

A former Police Commissioner has rebutted claims by Chief Phillip Asiodu denying Asaba's Igbo heritage and the ethnic nature of the 1967 Asaba Massacre, presenting linguistic, cultural, and historical evidence.

A dispute over Asaba 's ethnic identity and the nature of the 1967 Asaba Massacre has erupted between two prominent figures. Former Police Commissioner Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba, retired, has publicly accused Chief Phillip Asiodu of distorting historical facts.

The controversy stems from a statement by Chief Asiodu in which he denied Asaba's Igbo heritage and argued that the 1967 massacre, where federal troops killed hundreds of civilians, was not ethnically motivated. Aduba responded with a detailed rebuttal titled "Building On Truth: Asaba, Igbo Identity And The 1967 Massacre," asserting that Asaba is unequivocally an Igbo community, supported by linguistic, cultural, and historical evidence. Aduba methodically dismantles Asiodu's claims, starting with language.

He explains that Asaba, while located in present-day Delta State, is part of the Anioma region, which is an Igboid cluster. The Igbo language is recognized as the national language of Asaba. Linguists classify the Anioma dialects, including Enuani spoken in Asaba, as native Igboid languages within the Niger-Congo family. He points to official classifications that include "Onitsha" and "Enuani" as Igbo dialects.

Cultural traditions further cement the Igbo identity, Aduba argues. He notes that the Asagba, the traditional ruler of Asaba, is committed to preserving "Asaba Cultural Heritage, especially IgbaMkpisi culture," which is an Igbo initiation rite associated with titles and ancestry. The traditional salutation to the Asagba, "NnaAgu! AsagbaAhabaAgu," uses Igbo titles and cosmological references.

Masquerade traditions like Agaba/Mgbedike are traced to Igbo-speaking areas. The names of Asaba's five quarters-Ezenei, Ugbomanta, Umuagu, Umuaji, Umuonaje-all contain the Igbo morpheme "Umu," meaning "Children.

" The town's original name, "Ani Ahaba," translates to "We have settled in this land" in Igbo. Regarding the massacre of October 5-7, 1967, Aduba states it was ethnically targeted. He contends that Asiodu's assertion to the contrary is refuted by federal records, survivor testimonies, and academic research. He cites former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon's public apology in 2001 for the killings.

Estimates of the death toll vary, with official figures between 373 and 800, while survivors and recent memorials suggest over 1,000 victims. Aduba concludes that the Asaba sons and daughters who perished deserve the truth, and that future generations must have an accurate historical foundation.

"True history is the foundation of great history. Let us build on truth," he emphasizes





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asaba Igbo Identity 1967 Asaba Massacre Phillip Asiodu Ikechukwu Aduba Nigerian History Delta State Anioma

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Commissioner In Katsina Reaffirms Commitment To Safe SchoolsHe declared that educational institutions must remain conducive environments for learning and development.

Read more »

Imo State Police Commissioner Champions Intelligence-Led Policing in Promotion CeremonyDuring a ceremony in Owerri, Imo State Police Commissioner Audu Bosso charged 500 newly promoted officers to adopt intelligence-led policing strategies and uphold zero tolerance for corruption and rights abuses, marking a push for reformed police-community relations.

Read more »

Delta State Commissioner of Police Embarks on Tour of Critical FlashpointsDelta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, has embarked on a tour of identified critical flashpoints across the state to assess security deployments and address officers on duty.

Read more »

Ebonyi Commissioner Defects from APC to PDP Ahead of 2027 ElectionsFelix Igboke, former Ebonyi State Commissioner for Project Monitoring, resigned from Governor Nwifuru's cabinet and left the APC to join the PDP, bringing over 10,000 supporters. He cited returning to his political roots and the party's commitment to inclusive development, while PDP leaders said his move strengthens the party's position for the 2027 election cycle.

Read more »