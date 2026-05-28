Former Plateau State Lawmaker Steps Down from Senate Bid to Contest for State House of Assembly

Rt Hon Dewan Gabriel, a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, has announced his decision to step down from contesting for the Senate seat of the Pankshin, Kanam, and Kanke federal constituency to seek re-election into the State House of Assembly in the 2027 general elections.

Former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and member representing Pankshin North, Rt Hon Dewan Gabriel , has announced his decision to step down from contesting for the Senate seat of the Pankshin , Kanam , and Kanke, PKK, federal constituency on the platform of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, to seek re-election into the State House of Assembly in the 2027 general elections .

Hon Gabriel had been widely tipped to contest for the senate seat after he reportedly purchased the nomination form for the contest but in an announcement on Wednesday, the ex-Speaker said he is stepping down from the senate bid to focus on the re-election into the State House of Assembly. In the statement titled Positive Impact to Humanity Phase 2, Pankshin North 2027, the lawmaker said his decision came following extensive consultations with family members, political stakeholders, supporters, youths, elders, and associates across the constituency.

He stated that his decision was informed by the ongoing political discussions surrounding the senate seat in the PKK zone, the position of his party as an opposition platform, and the need to protect the unity and collective interest of the people. Hon Gabriel stressed that his decision is a sacrifice made in the interest of peace and inclusiveness, noting that he did not want to be seen as an obstacle to the widely expressed desire of the Ngas people in Pankshin North concerning the Senate position.

He further reaffirmed his opposition to any third-term agenda in the zone, maintaining that he remains committed to the anti-third-term movement and ready to support any credible candidate willing to resist attempts at tenure extension in PKK politics





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Rt Hon Dewan Gabriel Plateau State House Of Assembly Senate Seat Pankshin Kanam And Kanke Federal Constituency 2027 General Elections

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