Former PDP leader Iyiola Oyedepo launches senatorial bid for Kwara South ahead of 2027 elections

Veteran lawyer and ex‑PDP chairman Iyiola Oyedepo announces his candidacy for the Kwara South Senate seat, highlighting his extensive political and legal experience and positioning himself as a historic alternative amid growing tensions within the ruling APC.

Former Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party chairman Iyiola Oyedepo has officially entered the race for the Kwara South senatorial seat, signalling a fresh wave of political realignment as parties gear up for the 2027 general elections.

The veteran lawyer and former state commissioner announced his candidacy under the banner of the PDP, stressing that the moment demanded a historic step to reshape the political landscape of the region. Oyedepo, who bears the traditional title Akogun of Isanlu‑Isin, highlighted his extensive background in public service, legal practice and community development as the foundation for his bid to represent the diverse constituents of Kwara South in the national legislature.

Born in Isanlu‑Isin of Isin Local Government Area, Oyedepo earned a degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan before proceeding to the University of Lagos for a law degree and qualification at the Nigerian Law School. He currently heads the law firm Iyiola Oyedepo & Co and serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Nations Leadership Institute in Ilorin.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has held several key positions at both state and federal levels, including commissioner for Agriculture and commissioner for Commerce during Governor Shaaba Lafiagi's administration, chief whip of the Kwara State House of Assembly, and chairman of the PDP in Kwara from 2014 to 2018. During his tenure as PDP chairman he spearheaded the "Otooge" (enough is enough) movement, a grassroots campaign that helped overturn the long‑standing dominance of the Saraki political dynasty in the 2019 elections.

After a brief period with the All Progressives Congress, Oyedepo defected to the African Democratic Congress earlier this year but has now returned to the PDP to pursue the Senate ticket. Oyedepo's entry comes at a time of heightened competition within Kwara South, where internal disputes within the ruling All Progressives Congress have weakened its cohesion ahead of the 2027 polls.

Recent reports indicate that the APC's candidate selection process for both governorship and senatorial contests has sparked friction among party stakeholders, creating openings for opposition forces. Political analysts argue that Kwara South remains a pivotal battleground because of its sizeable voting bloc and its influence on the overall balance of power in the state. The former PDP chairman's platform emphasizes renewed accountability, economic revitalisation through agriculture and commerce, and stronger democratic institutions.

He also touts his authorship of several books on governance, including titles that critique corruption and propose reforms for Kwara State. His candidacy is expected to intensify negotiations among political actors, as both the PDP and APC seek to consolidate alliances and secure the support of key interest groups before the electoral calendar accelerates toward the 2027 general elections





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