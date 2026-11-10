Former Ogun Governor Olusegun Osoba Denies Godfather Interference in Dapo Abiodun Administration

Former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba clarifies his non-interference in Governor Dapo Abiodun's appointments while endorsing Senator Solomon Adeola as his preferred political successor.

Former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba has publicly clarified his stance on political godfatherism, confirming his role as a senior political figure while denying direct interference in the current administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun. Speaking on The Reuben and Kike Abati Podcast, Osoba emphasized that while he offers counsel, he never nominates individuals for government appointments within the state executive council.

Non-Interference Protocol Explained

Osoba stated that his operational strategy in Ogun State relies heavily on restraint, ensuring that his influence does not override the executive decisions of the sitting governor. He explained that his non-interference policy is designed to maintain harmony within the political ecosystem, avoiding the resentment that arises when specific individuals are favored for positions over others. This approach allows Governor Dapo Abiodun to manage his administration without the pressure of external appointments imposed by political elders.

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The former governor detailed that offering advice is distinct from dictating personnel choices, a boundary he carefully maintains to prevent administrative friction. He noted that any attempt to force an appointment would likely result in the appointed individual being viewed with suspicion by other members of the administration. Consequently, Osoba restricts his role to advisory capacity, ensuring that his suggestions are treated as input rather than mandatory directives.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Political Dynamics

During the podcast interview, Dr. Reuben Abati and Kikelomo Atanda-Owo questioned Osoba about the broader implications of godfatherism in Nigerian politics. Osoba acknowledged his status as a godfather but argued that his method of engagement is fundamentally different from the coercive models often criticized in the sector. He believes that elected officials should retain the autonomy to select their teams based on merit and administrative needs rather than political obligation.

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Osoba pointed out the logistical difficulty of satisfying multiple political stakeholders simultaneously, noting that nominating a single candidate could offend numerous other associates who might also expect consideration. He explained that if there are one hundred people seeking attention, picking one leaves ninety-nine feeling marginalized. This calculation drives his decision to refrain from making specific recommendations for government roles, thereby preserving broader political goodwill.

Endorsement of Solomon Adeola and Future Implications

While denying interference in current appointments, Osoba openly identified Senator Solomon Adeola as his preferred candidate for future political succession in Ogun State. He cited Adeola's extensive legislative experience, including his tenure in the Lagos State House of Assembly, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, as key qualifications. Osoba also highlighted Adeola's professional background as an accountant and his experience in appropriation, framing these attributes as essential for effective governance.

The endorsement highlights the continued relevance of political elders in shaping the trajectory of state politics, even as they claim non-interference in executive operations. Osoba suggested that political associates who supported campaigns should be compensated and involved, a standard practice in political management. However, he maintained that the final decision on who holds power rests solely with the elected officials, a principle he believes is crucial for sustainable democratic governance in Ogun State.

Historical Context and Administrative Legacy

Olusegun Osoba's political career spans significant periods in Ogun State's history, having served as governor from 1992 to 1993 and again from 1999 to 2003. His current relationship with Governor Dapo Abiodun, who assumed office in 2019 following Ibikunle Amosun, represents a new era of political transition. The distinction between providing high-level advice and managing day-to-day appointments marks a shift in how veteran politicians navigate their influence in modern Nigerian state politics.

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This clarification from Osoba addresses growing public discourse regarding the withdrawal of influential figures from active political involvement. By defining the limits of his own influence, he offers a model where senior politicians can guide without governing. This approach aims to reduce the tensions often associated with godfatherism while allowing seasoned leaders to remain involved in the political landscape through mentorship and strategic counsel rather than direct control.