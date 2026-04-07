Former Nigerian VP Osinbajo Appointed Senior Strategic Advisor to Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has appointed former Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as a senior strategic advisor, aiming to bolster the continent's health security and sovereignty agenda. The appointment highlights Africa CDC's commitment to leveraging high-calibre African leadership and expertise to tackle global health challenges, promote local medical production, and strengthen healthcare systems.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC has appointed former Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as a senior strategic adviser to its Director-General Jean Kaseya. This announcement was made public through a statement released on Monday highlighting the significance of this appointment within the context of the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty AHSS agenda.

The AHSS initiative is a pivotal undertaking that seeks to fortify Africa's position within the global health landscape. It aims to achieve this through several key strategies including bolstering domestic funding mechanisms for healthcare enhancing Africa's influence in international health policies accelerating the local manufacturing of essential medical supplies and simultaneously reinforcing health systems across the continent to improve preparedness and response capabilities for future pandemics. The Africa CDC views this appointment as a critical step in advancing its mission to ensure health security and sovereignty across the African continent. This strategic move aims to leverage Osinbajo's extensive experience and leadership skills to navigate the complex challenges and opportunities in the global health arena. Director-General Jean Kaseya emphasized Osinbajo's wealth of experience stating that he brings exceptional experience at the intersection of governance finance law and diplomacy. Kaseya further emphasized that his leadership would be invaluable in a time when Africa must act with greater ambition and authority on the future of health. This appointment represents the Africa CDC’s commitment to mobilising African leadership of the highest calibre in service of the continent’s health security sovereignty and development. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage Osinbajo’s deep understanding of governance and policy to advance the AHSS agenda. The Africa CDC hopes to benefit from his insights on critical areas such as healthcare financing local medical production and strategic collaborations. This appointment is expected to provide valuable guidance on reshaping global health systems and creating sustainable healthcare financing models within Africa. The local production of medical goods is also a key priority with Osinbajo’s input expected to accelerate initiatives in this area. Strategic collaborations both within Africa and with international partners are another focus with Osinbajo expected to play a key role in fostering these partnerships. The appointment of Osinbajo signifies the Africa CDC's commitment to strengthening its leadership and expertise in addressing critical health challenges. This is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring that Africa has a strong voice in global health matters and is better equipped to protect its citizens from future health crises. The agency believes that Osinbajo’s experience will be instrumental in guiding policy direction for both Africa CDC and the African Union furthering the AHSS agenda. \In his new role as senior strategic advisor Osinbajo will be responsible for offering strategic guidance on key issues affecting Africa’s health landscape. This will encompass a broad range of areas including Africa’s role in reshaping global health systems exploring sustainable healthcare financing models facilitating the local production of essential medical goods and nurturing strategic collaborations with various stakeholders both within and outside the continent. Furthermore Osinbajo’s expertise will be crucial in shaping policy direction for both the Africa CDC and the African Union contributing to the overall advancement of the AHSS agenda. His extensive background in governance finance and law will be particularly relevant in navigating the complex regulatory and financial landscapes of global health. The Africa CDC aims to tap into Osinbajo's deep knowledge of policy making and diplomacy to advocate for Africa’s interests in international forums and to build strong relationships with key partners. The agency is confident that his leadership and experience will be critical in driving forward its ambitious goals for improving health security and sovereignty across the continent. Osinbajo’s guidance is also expected to contribute to the development of robust and resilient health systems across Africa. This will involve strengthening healthcare infrastructure enhancing workforce capacity and implementing effective disease surveillance and response mechanisms. The former vice-president’s experience in Nigeria will provide valuable insights into addressing specific challenges faced by African countries in their efforts to improve health outcomes. His work on economic sustainability and ease of doing business will be relevant in promoting investments and partnerships within the healthcare sector. The Africa CDC is optimistic that Osinbajo will make significant contributions to the advancement of its mission of ensuring better health for all Africans. This appointment is expected to strengthen Africa's voice in global health and drive initiatives that safeguard the continent from future health crises. His prior experience in public service has equipped him with a deep understanding of governance policy and diplomacy which the Africa CDC hopes to leverage in building a healthier and more resilient Africa. The Africa CDC believes that Osinbajo’s guidance will play a significant role in achieving its goals of improving health security sovereignty and development for the African continent. This strategic partnership highlights the continent’s commitment to self-reliance and innovation in the healthcare sector. \Osinbajo’s career includes his tenure as Nigeria’s vice-president from 2015 to 2023. During this period he played a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic and social policies. Prior to this he served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 gaining valuable experience in law and governance. His appointment to the Africa CDC reflects his sustained commitment to public service and his continued interest in contributing to the development of the African continent. During his time as vice-president Osinbajo chaired Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Committee and spearheaded reforms to enhance the ease of doing business. This involved the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council which aimed to create a more favourable environment for businesses and investors. He also made significant contributions to the implementation of Nigeria’s social investment programmes which aimed to address poverty and promote social inclusion. His experience in these areas will be highly valuable in his new role at the Africa CDC. His understanding of the complexities of policy implementation and governance will be particularly relevant in his advisory capacity. Osinbajo’s experience extends to finance and diplomacy making him well-suited to provide strategic guidance on matters related to healthcare financing and international collaborations. The Africa CDC is confident that his expertise will contribute to a more sustainable and secure healthcare system for Africa. His leadership experience is expected to foster stronger relationships with key stakeholders and promote cooperation in the health sector. His knowledge of the local context and challenges faced by African nations will be critical in shaping effective and targeted health policies. The appointment signifies a commitment to leveraging the wealth of experience available within the continent to address pressing healthcare needs. The Africa CDC sees this appointment as a significant step towards achieving its mission of enhancing health security and sovereignty in Africa. Osinbajo’s understanding of policy and governance will greatly assist in the efficient execution of the organization's initiatives. His appointment signals a new chapter for the Africa CDC and a renewed dedication to ensuring the well-being of all Africans





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