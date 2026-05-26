In a landmark ruling, former Minister for Power Saleh Mamman was sentenced to 75 years in prison for laundering billions of naira through property purchases, with the EFCC seizing five key assets. The case underscores Nigeria's concerted anti‑corruption drive and the judiciary's firm stance against high‑level misconduct.

The Nigeria n court system has once again turned its attention to high‑profile corruption, this time focusing on a former government official whose case has drawn national scrutiny.

On May 10, 2026, Justice Omotosho presided over the sentencing of Saleh Mamman, the former Minister for Power, in Abuja. Mamman was convicted on 16 amended counts that alleged he purchased multimillion‑naira properties through illicit channels and engaged in a money‑laundering scheme totaling roughly N33.8 billion. The court handed down a staggering 75‑year prison sentence, effectively ending the former minister's political career.

The legal proceedings that culminated in Mamman's conviction were the product of a multi‑layered investigation conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Earlier in the month, the EFCC had delivered a filing known as the Consequential Order. This document sought the forfeiture of five properties that the commission argued were derived from Mamman's illicit activities.

The assets included the Walijam Apartments and two mansions located on Misratah Street in Wuse 2, Abuja, as well as Bloom Luxury Suites and the A.U. A. Plaza in Kaduna and Abuja. The list of properties reflected the broad geographic reach of Mamman's alleged criminal network and highlighted the severity with which the law is applied to former public officials. During his sentencing, Mamman was presented with a stark reality.

Justice Omotosho, after reading the judgment aloud, made it clear that the 75‑year term began to run immediately. He informed Mamman that the sentencing had been rendered while his chambers were still in Abuja, and that Salah had left the city by private taxi to Kaduna State only two days after his sentencing-a fact that the judge deemed evidence of a pattern of evasion.

Mamman themselves admitted to missing the court date due to health concerns, arguing that they had been in the care of their relative, Shamsudeen Mohammed, during the time of the judgment. The judge noted that Mamman had made no contact with legal counsel since his arrest on May 19, 2026; furthermore, the appointed law firm for Mamman had chosen to leave the courtroom without providing any defense or negotiation.

Justice Omotosho, citing the need for a fair hearing, adjourned the forfeiture hearing until June 8, 2026, to allow Mamman to secure legal representation of his own choosing. The case's outcome raises questions about the broader enforcement strategy in Nigeria, particularly in light of higher‑profile incidents involving the Nigerian Maritime University and bursary programmes.

Recent reports have shown that billions of dollars have been allocated to the maritime university's upgrade in Lagos, yet diplomatic families and former legislators have expressed concern that the funds are being funneled into a repealed academy in Enugu. The case underlines these concerns, illustrating how public funds can sometimes be redirected into systems that allow corrupt actors to accumulate wealth. The broader ramifications of Mamman's conviction reverberate beyond the immediate legal outcome.

The court's swift action and extended sentence serve as a potent message: no one, regardless of rank or status, is beyond the reach of the law. For the Nigerian populace - many of whom suffer the direct consequences of misused public funds - the ruling may represent both closure and a blueprint for accountability.

Meanwhile, officials from the EFCC have indicated that the investigation will continue to unearth further assets tied to Mamman's network and that additional prosecutions may be lodged if further violations are uncovered. In the months following the sentencing, political commentators have linked the case to a broader crackdown on corruption that began with the infamous oil‑well dispute in Cross River State.

The findings from that investigation delivered a surprising amount of leverage to the people of Cross River, and some leaders have seen inspiration in the court's willingness to bring former ministers to account. The Arabian‑style reforms that have been lauded by international watchdogs now come under scrutiny from the public, who worry that the political pendulum may swing too far from the people's needs if unchecked.

The case also highlights the importance of robust judicial cooperation between the EFCC, the state's prosecutorial offices, and the courts. The Commission's aggressive asset forfeiture strategy - seen as essential to reclaiming the nation's wealth - ran into procedural hurdles when the legal representative for Mamman chose to withdraw, and the court had to intervene.

The final sentence - 75 years - is not only unprecedented but also symbolic; its duration signals the gravity of the charges and the government's commitment to deterring future fraud. Category of news: Politics and Governance





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Nigeria Saleh Mamman Corruption EFCC Property Forfeiture 75‑Year Sentence

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