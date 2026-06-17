Former Nigerian Head of State Calls for Removal of Military Decrees from Constitution

Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Nigerian Head of State, has called for the removal of military decrees incorporated into Nigeria's Constitution to strengthen the country's democracy. He acknowledged claims that some military decrees were embedded in the document and urged the government to amend or remove such provisions through democratic processes.

A former Nigeria n Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar , has called for the removal of military decrees incorporated into Nigeria 's Constitution to strengthen the country's democracy.

Abdulsalami, a retired army general, whose administration promulgated the 1999 Constitution, acknowledged claims that some military decrees were embedded in the document. He, however, urged the government to amend or remove such provisions through democratic processes to ensure they align with democratic principles. Abdulsalami became Nigeria's Head of State in June 1998 after the death of Sani Abacha, who had ruled the country from 1993 until his death in 1998.

Less than a year after assuming office, Abdulsalami successfully supervised a transition programme that culminated in the handover of power to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on 29 May 1999. The transition ushered in Nigeria's current democratic dispensation, which has been uninterrupted for more than two decades. Since 1999, the National Assembly has altered the document five times, though some items proposed for amendment were defeated at the state legislatures. The Constitution is currently undergoing another review at the National Assembly. Some of the provisions critics have constantly claimed to have been





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abdulsalami Abubakar Nigeria Constitution Democracy Military Decrees

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Troops Kill Notorious Bandit Commander During Foiled Student Abduction Attempt in Kogi StateA major security operation in Kogi State resulted in the death of bandit leader Kachalla Ibrahim Battijo after his gang attempted to abduct students taking the WASSCE. The attack, which also claimed the lives of three civilians, was repelled by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with local vigilantes, ensuring the safety of the students and marking a significant blow to criminal networks in the region.

Read more »

Ricky Weir Receives Nigerian Passport, Ends 26-Year Journey to Reconnect with Nigerian HeritageScottish-born football administrator Ricky Weir has received his Nigerian passport after a 26-year journey to reconnect with his Nigerian heritage. Weir, founder of the Jersey to Africa Football Foundation, has been working with Walking Football programmes and grassroots initiatives in Nigeria since 2020.

Read more »

It's false to say military wrote 1999 constitution — AbdulsalamiFormer Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar clarifies that the 1999 Constitution was not written by the military, drawing heavily from the 1979 Constitution.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Rescues Four Abducted Victims in Katsina StateThe Nigerian Army has rescued four abducted victims during counter-banditry operations in Katsina State. The victims were freed during a targeted offensive against notorious bandit leader Kachalla Muhammadu Fulani and his criminal network. The Nigerian Army's efforts to combat banditry and restore peace in Katsina State have been ongoing for several months, with the military conducting regular operations against terrorist groups and their leaders.

Read more »