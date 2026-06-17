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Former Nigerian Head of State Calls for Removal of Military Decrees from Constitution

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Former Nigerian Head of State Calls for Removal of Military Decrees from Constitution
Abdulsalami AbubakarNigeriaConstitution
📆17/06/2026 22:26:00
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Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Nigerian Head of State, has called for the removal of military decrees incorporated into Nigeria's Constitution to strengthen the country's democracy. He acknowledged claims that some military decrees were embedded in the document and urged the government to amend or remove such provisions through democratic processes.

A former Nigeria n Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar , has called for the removal of military decrees incorporated into Nigeria 's Constitution to strengthen the country's democracy.

Abdulsalami, a retired army general, whose administration promulgated the 1999 Constitution, acknowledged claims that some military decrees were embedded in the document. He, however, urged the government to amend or remove such provisions through democratic processes to ensure they align with democratic principles. Abdulsalami became Nigeria's Head of State in June 1998 after the death of Sani Abacha, who had ruled the country from 1993 until his death in 1998.

Less than a year after assuming office, Abdulsalami successfully supervised a transition programme that culminated in the handover of power to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on 29 May 1999. The transition ushered in Nigeria's current democratic dispensation, which has been uninterrupted for more than two decades. Since 1999, the National Assembly has altered the document five times, though some items proposed for amendment were defeated at the state legislatures. The Constitution is currently undergoing another review at the National Assembly. Some of the provisions critics have constantly claimed to have been

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