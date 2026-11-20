Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami survived a machete attack by three armed men at his Abeokuta residence and has been discharged from hospital as police investigate.

Former Super Eagles captain and sports administrator Segun Odegbami has survived an attack by three armed men at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The 74-year-old football legend was attacked at about 2:30am on Friday and reportedly sustained serious machete injuries.

Odegbami Survives Armed Attack At Home

According to sources, the attackers first assaulted Odegbami's domestic staff and driver before forcing their way into his bedroom. A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the armed suspects escaped after inflicting deep machete cuts on their target. Odegbami, a former Nigeria national team captain, described the incident as an assassination attempt. In a message to a close associate, he recounted the attack in detail.

Also read Armed men attack ex-Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami in Ogun home

He said three unknown persons came to the house to steal and kill, and that he fought back with the help of God. He added that his driver and house boy joined him and they fought the attackers before they fled. He described it as the closest he had ever been face to face with death. The attackers broke down his door to get to him, he said, and he confirmed he had been to the hospital.

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He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, according to reports. Odegbami said he was grateful to have survived. The resident said the armed men struck in the early hours of Friday and first overpowered the domestic staff. They asked for Chief Segun Odegbami, and his staff denied that he was at home.

Odegbami Fights Back Against Intruders

But the generator was on at that time, so the armed men believed he must be at home, and they handed severe beatings to the staff. They immediately found their way to Odegbami's bedroom and attacked him there. Not willing to succumb easily, Odegbami resisted his attackers, who quickly fled the scene and left him bleeding heavily, the source added. Residents of the community reportedly confirmed that the incident was promptly reported to the police.

The motive behind the attack had not been established as of the time of filing the report. The police said they had launched an investigation into the incident and were working to identify and apprehend the attackers. The Ogun State Police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the Command was leaving no stone unturned in addressing the incident.

Police Confirm Odegbami Discharged From Hospital

The Commissioner of Police immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding it, with intensive efforts ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible, he said. Babaseyi also confirmed that Chief Segun Odegbami has been discharged from the hospital. The police statement followed reports that the former international sustained machete injuries during the attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in the early hours of Friday.

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Odegbami, who is also a sports administrator, is one of Nigeria's most celebrated football figures. He captained the Super Eagles and remains a prominent voice in Nigerian sports. The attack has drawn attention to security concerns in the area. Further details about the attackers and their motive were not immediately available. The police investigation is ongoing.