Former NHRC Head Odinkalu Alleges Chief Judge Tsoho Manipulates Federal High Court Case Assignments

Chidi Odinkalu accuses Justice John Tsoho of biased case assignments at the Federal High Court. The allegations follow a ruling on ADC leadership that removed Senator David Mark.

Chidi Odinkalu, the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, has issued a stark accusation against Justice John Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court. Odinkalu claims that Tsoho systematically manipulates the assignment of politically sensitive cases to serve specific political interests rather than ensuring impartial justice.

This serious allegation emerges directly in the wake of a recent judgment by Justice Peter Lifu in Abuja. The ruling removed the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the All Democrats Congress (ADC) and nullified the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. Odinkalu argues that this decision is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of transactional justice.

Also read Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership and Atiku Abubakar's Candidacy

Allegations of Biased Case Management

Odinkalu described Tsoho as the architect of what he termed the transactional administration of justice within the Federal High Court. He stated that Tsoho maintains a personal list of judges whom he trusts to handle politically charged matters in ways that favor particular interests. Justice Peter Lifu was cited prominently as a key figure in this alleged network.

The former NHRC chairman explained that unlike other jurisdictions that utilize automated systems for case distribution, Nigeria allows the Chief Judge or the administrative judge of a judicial division to determine which judge hears a case. This discretion, Odinkalu argued, provides Tsoho with considerable influence over the judicial process through his powers to post, transfer, and assign cases.

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Odinkalu asserted that this mechanism can directly influence the outcome of sensitive legal battles. He alleged that Tsoho has used his position to direct matters to judges whose decisions allegedly align with specific political agendas, thereby undermining the neutrality expected of the highest judicial offices.

Specific Grievances Regarding Justice Lifu

Odinkalu listed eight specific decisions and actions attributed to Tsoho and the judges under his purview to support his claims. Among these, he cited the declaration of the Senator David Mark-led caretaker leadership of the ADC as illegal. The court also nullified Mark's emergence as national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola's emergence as national secretary.

Furthermore, Odinkalu accused Justice Lifu of invalidating decisions taken by the disputed leadership, including the presidential primary that produced Atiku Abubakar. He also pointed to Lifu's alleged disregard for a Court of Appeal order directing him to stay proceedings and his refusal to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize decisions taken at the party's July 27, 2025 National Executive Committee meeting.

Odinkalu further criticized Lifu for sitting as an appellate court over a decision delivered by another Federal High Court judge, Justice Liman, concerning the ADC leadership dispute. He argued that these actions undermined judicial hierarchy and established precedents, alleging that Lifu repeatedly disregarded binding Supreme Court decisions.

The Legal Origin of the ADC Dispute

The controversy stems from a suit instituted by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former National Deputy Chairman (North-East) of the ADC. Gombe challenged the process through which the Mark-led leadership assumed control of the party following the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu.

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Gombe argued that he was constitutionally qualified to assume the party's leadership. He consequently asked the court to nullify decisions taken by the Mark-led leadership and restrain Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as the party's national chairman and secretary, respectively. Justice Lifu's ruling in Abuja addressed these claims, resulting in the removal of the Mark-led faction.

Accusations of Judicial Collusion

Odinkalu stated that the controversy extends beyond disagreements over individual judgments. He described it as a broader problem involving the assignment of cases and the management of judicial proceedings at the Federal High Court. He alleged that the observed pattern provided grounds to suspect deliberate collusion within the court's hierarchy to secure predetermined outcomes.

Odinkalu questioned how cases involving the ADC continued to go to Justice Lifu, even after the Court of Appeal had called him a judicial rascal and found him guilty of judicial impertinence in relation to matters affecting the same party. He challenged Tsoho to explain why ADC-related cases were repeatedly assigned to Lifu when other judges were available.

Odinkalu concluded his critique by demanding transparency from the Chief Judge. He wrote that anyone meeting with Tsoho should ask if he knows of other judges in the Federal High Court and disclose whose interest he is serving. He asserted that Tsoho is no longer serving the interest of justice in his office as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and that he is aware of this failure.