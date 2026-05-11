Former NERC Chairman Calls for Dignity in Political Battle, as Election Rigging Moves Ahead in Rivers State

Former NERC Chairman Sam Amadi called out Rivers State Governor Stivi Fubara for lacking political leverage in the face of election riggers while discussing the screening out of his preferred candidates and the clearing of loyal members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol. The disqualification of 32 aspirants backed by Fubara and the clearance of 29 loyal members sparked reactions and discussions on the political dynamics of election rigging in Rivers State. Fubara declined to comment on the matter after appearing before the APC governorship screening committee in Abuja.

Former NERC Chairman Sam Amadi suggested that Rivers State Governor Stivi Fubara lacked the political leverage to confront his opponents after the All Progressives Congress (APC) screened out his preferred candidates and cleared loyal members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol to participate in the APC primaries.

Fubara declined to speak with journalists after appearing before the APC governorship screening committee at the Plateau State Governors’ Lodge in Abuja, saying 'No comment' before leaving the venue. The disqualification of all 32 aspirants reportedly backed by Fubara and the clearance of 29 serving members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike sparked reactions and discussions on the political dynamics of election rigging in Rivers State.

The topics of this news text in English include: former chairman of NERC, election rigging, Rivers State, APC primaries, Stivi Fubara, Dumle Maol, Federal Capital Territory, and Nyesom Wike





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