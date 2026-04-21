Former NECO Staffer Sentenced to Twelve Years for Certificate Forgery

The ICPC has secured a twelve-year prison sentence for a former NECO employee, Abdulwahab Sule, following his conviction for forging a university diploma to obtain employment.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC ) has achieved a significant legal victory in its ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the Nigerian public sector. The commission successfully secured the conviction of Abdulwahab Sule, a former employee of the National Examinations Council ( NECO ), who was found guilty of certificate forgery and various other corrupt practices.

The case, which was adjudicated by the High Court of Niger State sitting in Minna under the honorable Justice Abdullahi Mikailu, serves as a stern warning against the manipulation of educational credentials to gain unauthorized access to government employment positions. The legal proceedings, documented under Charge No: NSHC/ICPC/1C/2023, highlighted the severe consequences of undermining the integrity of public service institutions. Sule had previously been dismissed from his position at NECO in 2020 after internal probes identified glaring irregularities regarding his academic qualifications. Upon conducting a thorough investigation, the ICPC established that the defendant had used a fraudulent Diploma certificate, purportedly issued by the Federal University of Technology, Yola—now known as Modibbo Adama University—to secure his employment with NECO in January 2009. The investigation revealed that the certificate, which bore the date of March 18, 2008, was completely fictitious. Verification efforts conducted with the university authorities confirmed that the document did not originate from the institution. Furthermore, evidence presented in court proved that the convict had failed to complete his academic requirements and had numerous outstanding courses at the time he claimed to have graduated, illustrating a clear intent to deceive. During the judicial process, the gravity of the offense was further underscored by Sule’s own admission of guilt. He acknowledged to investigators that he had not actually fulfilled his academic obligations and further disclosed that he had paid a bribe of N30,000 to an unidentified individual to procure the forged document. Additionally, it was established that in August 2020, Sule had knowingly provided false representations to the Director of Human Resource Management at NECO, insisting on the authenticity of his forged diploma despite knowing it was fraudulent. Consequently, Justice Mikailu sentenced him to twelve years imprisonment for count one, ten years for count two, and two years for count three. These sentences are to run concurrently, effectively resulting in a twelve-year term of incarceration. The ICPC has utilized this verdict to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the sanitization of public institutions across Nigeria. By holding individuals accountable for the falsification of official records, the Commission seeks to preserve the credibility of the civil service. The commission has officially urged all public and private organizations to implement more rigorous and regular verification protocols for staff credentials to prevent similar cases of academic fraud. By strengthening these institutional safeguards, the ICPC believes that the integrity of Nigeria’s workforce can be protected against those who seek to circumvent the merit-based recruitment system through dishonest and criminal means





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICPC Certificate Forgery NECO Corruption Legal Judgment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Governor Yusuf Mourns Former NFF Chairman, Late Alhaji Ibrahim GaladimaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Former Minister Uche Nnaji Seeks Settlement Amid University Degree Forgery ScandalFormer Nigerian Minister Uche Nnaji attempts to resolve a lawsuit regarding his contested UNN degree certificate through out-of-court settlement following a government investigation that confirmed forgery allegations.

Read more »

Former Minister Uche Nnaji Enters Settlement Talks Over Academic Certificate DisputeFormer Minister Uche Nnaji and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have begun out-of-court settlement negotiations regarding long-standing allegations of certificate forgery, leading to a temporary stay of court proceedings until July 2026.

Read more »

Federal Court Admits Crucial Evidence in Multi-Billion Naira Money Laundering Trial of Former AGF MalamiThe Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted nine key documents in the trial of former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, who is facing charges of laundering 8.7 billion Naira. The prosecution witness detailed massive transactions involving various corporate entities.

Read more »

– Evra slams Walcott for comparing 2008 Man United to Arteta&# ...Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has again criticized former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott for comparing the 2008 Manchester United team to the current Arsenal side that is competing for the title.

Read more »

Former PDP deputy governorship candidate defects to Labour Party in Abia stateFormer deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, Jasper Uche, has defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Read more »