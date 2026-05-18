Former Nasarawa Governor Al-Makura Confirms Confidence in Former IGP Adamu Ahead of APC Primary

Former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator representing Nasarawa South, Umar Tanko Al-Makura, has expressed confidence that former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, would make the state proud if elected governor in 2027. Al-Makura gave the assurance during a visit to the palace of the Emir of Lafia, where he accompanied the former police chief and his supporters ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

Former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator representing Nasarawa South, Umar Tanko Al-Makura , has expressed confidence that former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu , would make the state proud if elected governor in 2027.

Al-Makura gave the assurance during a visit to the palace of the Emir of Lafia, where he accompanied the former police chief and his supporters ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election. According to Al-Makura, the visit was more than a routine political courtesy, describing it as a homecoming for a son returning to seek the blessings, guidance, and prayers of his royal father after consultations across the state.

The senator assured the Emir that Mohammed Adamu and members of his campaign team would conduct themselves in line with democratic best practices and the provisions of the law throughout the exercise. The Cubana Chief Priest's loss shows Ndigbo not happy with Tinubu – Nnamdi Kanu’s lawye





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Umar Tanko Al-Makura Nasarawa State Governor Senator Mohammed Adamu Inspector-General Of Police All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Emir Of Lafia Cubana Chief Priest Nnamdi Kanu’S Lawyer

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