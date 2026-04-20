Former Minister Uche Nnaji Seeks Settlement Amid University Degree Forgery Scandal

Former Nigerian Minister Uche Nnaji attempts to resolve a lawsuit regarding his contested UNN degree certificate through out-of-court settlement following a government investigation that confirmed forgery allegations.

The legal battle surrounding the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji , has taken a significant turn as he seeks an out-of-court settlement regarding his academic credentials. This development follows a damning investigation that initially surfaced in October of the previous year, which alleged that Mr. Nnaji had forged his University of Nigeria, Nsukka ( UNN ) degree certificate and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) documentation.

These documents were integral to his ministerial screening and appointment process under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu. Mr. Nnaji vacated his position shortly after the scandal broke, sparking a series of legal manoeuvres as he attempted to protect his academic reputation against the institution that issued the contested credentials. During recent proceedings at the Federal High Court, counsel for Mr. Nnaji informed the court that the parties involved are now exploring the possibility of an amicable resolution, marking a sharp departure from the previous adversarial posture of the litigation. While the defense teams representing the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and various UNN officials acknowledged the attempt at settlement, some expressed surprise at the sudden shift in strategy. The presiding judge, Hauwa Yilwa, observed the move toward reconciliation and adjourned the case until 8 July to allow these discussions to unfold. The court has maintained a cautious stance, refusing to hear immediate motions for regularisation until it is determined whether the settlement talks will produce a concrete outcome. This period of quiet negotiation follows a federal government panel, established by the current Minister of Education, which confirmed the validity of the allegations regarding the forgery, significantly weakening Mr. Nnaji's position in the ongoing public discourse. Beyond the immediate implications for the former minister, the case highlights systemic concerns regarding the verification of academic qualifications for public office holders in Nigeria. The defendants have raised significant procedural objections throughout the suit, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction over internal university academic records and that the lawsuit was filed improperly under the Public Officers Protection Act. They maintained that the suit was largely speculative and failed to establish any breach of fundamental rights. As the legal teams prepare for potential settlement discussions, the core issues remain: the legitimacy of the credentials submitted for high-level government service and the extent to which the judiciary should intervene in the internal administrative functions of public universities. Observers are now watching closely to see if an out-of-court agreement will be reached, or if the court will eventually be forced to adjudicate on the validity of the forged documents, potentially setting a precedent for how future vetting processes for government appointees are conducted within the country





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Uche Nnaji UNN Certificate Forgery Nigerian Politics Federal High Court

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