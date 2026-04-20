Former Minister Uche Nnaji Enters Settlement Talks Over Academic Certificate Dispute

Former Minister Uche Nnaji and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have begun out-of-court settlement negotiations regarding long-standing allegations of certificate forgery, leading to a temporary stay of court proceedings until July 2026.

The legal battle surrounding the former Minister of Science, Innovation, and Technology, Uche Nnaji , and his controversial academic credentials has reached a pivotal juncture. In a significant shift, Nnaji and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), alongside other key defendants, have officially initiated formal negotiations to reach an out-of-court settlement.

This development, presented before Justice Hauwa Yilwa at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has effectively paused the ongoing judicial proceedings, signaling a potential move toward resolving the dispute without further litigation. The origins of this case date back to October 2025, when the former minister launched a legal challenge following intense public scrutiny and investigations alleging that he had forged his university degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates. These documents were allegedly presented to President Bola Tinubu and the Senate during the ministerial screening process, leading to widespread controversy that eventually prompted Nnaji to resign from his position, citing his desire to prevent distractions for the federal administration. Throughout the past year, the case has been plagued by procedural complexities and slow momentum. Challenges such as the service of court processes and a series of preliminary objections filed by various defendants have delayed substantive progress. During the most recent hearing, Ope Muritala, serving as legal counsel for Nnaji, formally notified the court that all parties involved are actively exploring an amicable resolution. Consequently, a request for an adjournment was granted to provide the necessary space for these high-level negotiations to proceed. Counsel representing the Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission noted that while they were not fully briefed on the specifics of the settlement until the day of the hearing, they offered no opposition to the adjournment. Meanwhile, representatives for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, confirmed their active participation in the talks, noting that the negotiations are being managed by prominent legal figures, including Senior Advocate of Nigeria Wole Olanipekun. Despite the defendants initial push to have the court hear pending motions to dismiss the case—citing lack of jurisdiction and statutory time-bar constraints under the Public Officers Protection Act—Justice Yilwa elected to prioritize the potential for a peaceful settlement. The court emphasized that it would be counterproductive to proceed with adversarial motions while the parties are attempting to reconcile their differences. The case has now been adjourned until July 8, 2026, at which point the court expects a definitive report on the status of the negotiations. At the heart of the dispute remains Nnaji’s effort to secure his academic legacy and prevent the alleged tampering or unauthorized disclosure of his university records. While he initially sought court orders to compel the release of his transcripts and to restrain the university from interfering with his files, the current shift toward mediation suggests that the parties are seeking a path that avoids the public fallout of a definitive judicial ruling on the merits of the forgery allegations. Whether this settlement will succeed remains a matter of public interest, given the high-profile nature of the individuals and institutions involved in the saga





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Uche Nnaji University Of Nigeria Certificate Forgery Legal Settlement Abuja Federal High Court

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