Former MI6 Chief Asserts China's Support is Decisive Factor in Russia's Ukraine War Sustenance

Richard Moore, ex-head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, claims Chinese industrial and logistical aid is the primary reason Russia has continued its war in Ukraine for four years, overshadowing support from Iran and North Korea.

In a striking assessment of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, a former British intelligence chief has placed significant emphasis on China's role in sustaining Russia's war effort.

Richard Moore, who served as the head of MI6 from 2020 until his retirement in September 2025, argued that without Chinese support, Russia would have been unable to continue its military operations. His comments, made in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, underscore a shift in the strategic calculus of the war, suggesting that the focus on Iranian drones and North Korean troops has overshadowed the more systemic and industrial-scale assistance provided by Beijing.

Moore detailed that Chinese support extends beyond direct weapon shipments to include critical components and chemicals essential for Russia's defense industrial base. These supplies are reportedly used in the manufacturing of artillery shells, drones, and other munitions, thereby enabling Moscow to replenish its stocks and maintain sustained pressure on Ukrainian forces. His assertion that "without China, Russia would have lost" highlights the depth of Beijing's logistical and economic backing, which has become a cornerstone of Moscow's resilience.

The former chief also noted that many analysts and policymakers remain seemingly oblivious to this dimension, often fixating on more visible, albeit smaller-scale, forms of assistance from other states. The interview also touched upon the evolving nature of modern warfare as observed in Ukraine, with Moore pointing out the dominance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

He estimated that a staggering 80 to 90 percent of battlefield casualties are now caused by drones, a figure that illustrates the transformative impact of drone technology on tactical and operational levels. This shift has profound implications for military doctrine and defense planning worldwide. Moore, now a senior advisor in the private sector, urged the international community to prioritize Ukraine as the most urgent issue in pushing back against the coordinated challenges posed by China and Russia.

His remarks come at a time when the war has entered its fourth year, with frontlines largely stalemated but with both sides adapting to new forms of combat and supply chain dependencies. The succession of Moore by Blaise Metrewel, the first female head of MI6, marks a generational change in Britain's foreign intelligence apparatus even as these strategic challenges persist





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MI6 Richard Moore China Russia Relations Ukraine War Military Aid Drone Warfare Putin Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Defense Industry Iran Shahed Drones North Korea Troops Blaise Metrewel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Army Denies False Report of Former Officer's Killing near AbujaThe Nigerian Army has dismissed as false a social media report claiming the recent killing of former Provost Marshal, Major General Hassan Ahmed, and the abduction of his wife near Abuja. The Army clarified the incident occurred in 2021 and was resolved with assailants arrested, condemning the recycled misinformation.

Read more »

Southampton mourn 21-year-old former Nigerian winger UdohSouthampton FC and Royal Antwerp mourn the tragic passing of former Nigerian winger Victor Udoh at just 21 years old. Learn more about Victor Udoh's career

Read more »

Former Senate President lauds Ariaria market makeover and urges continued progressAdolphus Wabara commends Governor Alex Otti for the extensive upgrade of Aba's Ariaria International Market, likening it to modern European commercial districts and calling for non‑partisan recognition of effective governance.

Read more »

Former Minister of Power Begins Serving 75-Year Jail SentenceFormer Minister of Power Saleh Mamman has started serving his 75-year prison sentence after being convicted of diverting public funds amounting to N33.8 billion.

Read more »