Former Media Aide Calls for Immediate Release of ADC Chief, Nasir El-Rufai from Detention

Former media aide to the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has called for the immediate release of a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Nasir El-Rufai from detention, expressing public suspicion that the machinery of state is being weaponised against opposition figures.

Lauretta Onochie, former media aide to the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has called for the immediate release of a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Nasir El-Rufai from detention.

Onochie said El-Rufai's continued detention under questionable circumstances only shows public suspicion that the machinery of state is being weaponised against opposition figures. Posting on X, she noted that the voices of opposition must be heard and not silenced. She wrote: "In every democracy, opposition voices must be challenged with ideas, not silenced with prison walls. When political participation becomes grounds for persecution, democracy itself is placed on trial.





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Nigeria Democracy Opposition Voices Political Participation Political Conditions Political Intimidation Due Process Citizenship Freedom Of Association Contest Power Speak Without Fear A Nation Without Opposition Dictatorship

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