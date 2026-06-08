Former Labour Party Presidential Aspirant Defects to Young Progressives Party

Peter Agada, a former Labour Party presidential hopeful, has left the party after being disqualified from the presidential primary. He accused the LP leadership of acting in bad faith and joined the Young Progressives Party, citing alignment with his principles and commitment to truth and justice.

A former Labour Party (LP) presidential hopeful, Peter Agada , has switched allegiance to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) following his disqualification from the LP's presidential primary .

Agada announced his new political affiliation on Monday in Abuja, with representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, members of his Presidential Campaign Council, and The Movement Nigeria, a political advocacy group backing his presidential bid, in attendance. At the event, Agada accused the LP leadership of acting in bad faith. He claimed they encouraged him to pursue the party's presidential ticket and contribute financially to its activities before excluding him from the race.

According to Agada, party leaders assured him there were no restrictions on aspirants seeking the presidential ticket before he obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms and underwent screening. He alleged that after contributing to the funding of the party's national convention in Umuahia, Abia State, he was informed barely 24 hours before the presidential primary that he had been disqualified because he is from the North-Central geopolitical zone, with the party claiming the presidential ticket had been zoned to the South, a decision he argued was not provided for in the party's constitution.

Explaining his decision to join the YPP, Agada said he sought a political platform that aligns with his principles and commitment to truth and justice. He also defended himself against concerns raised by supporters who contributed funds to his presidential project, insisting that he acted transparently throughout the process. Agada disclosed that legal action had been initiated against the LP over the disputed funds linked to his aborted presidential bid.

This comes days after his Presidential Campaign Council accused the LP of collecting N150m from him despite allegedly knowing he would not be allowed to contest because of a decision to zone the presidential ticket to the South. The LP, however, dismissed the allegations, insisting it acted in accordance with its rules and procedures in the conduct of its presidential nomination process





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Peter Agada Labour Party Young Progressives Party Presidential Primary Disqualification Political Defection

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