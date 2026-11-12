Former Kokomo Police Officer Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

Sinmi Asomuyide, a former Kokomo Police Department officer, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl he encountered on duty in Indiana in June 2024.

Sinmi Asomuyide, a 33-year-old former officer of the Kokomo Police Department in Indiana, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl while on duty.

The sentencing was disclosed by the United States Department of Justice in a statement published on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Asomuyide must also serve three years of supervised release following his completion of the prison term.

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He was convicted in June 2026 after a five-day jury trial found him guilty of deprivation of rights under color of law, witness tampering, and destruction of records.

The Incident On June 30 2024

Court documents reveal that Asomuyide, then 31 years old, first encountered the victim on June 30, 2024, while responding to a 911 call from her father who had reported her as a runaway.

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Asomuyide and another Kokomo Police Department officer located the 14-year-old girl at the home of another minor. After taking her into custody, Asomuyide transported her to the Kinsey Youth Center.

Upon entering the facility's sallyport garage, he violated department policy by turning off his body-worn camera. He then took the girl's mobile phone to call his personal TextNow number and questioned her about her sexual history.

Abuse Of Authority And Cover Up

During a pat-down search, Asomuyide found a vape pen in the girl's back pocket. He escorted her to a side room and told her he would contact her later to return it, after which she was picked up by a family friend.

Before leaving, the girl gave Asomuyide the username of one of her social media accounts while he requested her TikTok username. They continued communicating by text message that evening, with the minor believing he intended to return her property.

Prosecutors stated that Asomuyide later left the police station after requesting overtime, claiming he would be completing paperwork between 10pm and midnight. Instead, he picked up the minor at her friend's apartment.

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Arrest And Forensic Evidence

Asomuyide arrived in his patrol car, handcuffed the girl, and drove to an empty warehouse car park. There, he uncuffed her, moved her to the front seat, and sexually assaulted her before driving her back to the apartment.

The victim reported the assault to family and law enforcement, triggering an investigation by the Indiana State Police. Forensic examination of the patrol vehicle revealed a dried semen stain on the center console that matched Asomuyide's DNA.

Perjury And Record Destruction

Approximately one week after the assault, Indiana State Police detectives interviewed Asomuyide. He falsely claimed he never provided his phone number and asserted the girl contacted him on a work phone, despite officers not being issued work phones.

Forensic analysis of his mobile phone showed that within hours of the assault, he searched for how to delete his TextMe and TextNow accounts. He is currently serving his 40-year sentence followed by three years of supervised release.