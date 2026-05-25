Former Katsina Aide Suspended Over Misuse of Aid Now Accused in Child Kidnapping Plot

Katsina State removed senior aide Nura Garwa for diverting empowerment supplies before he sought a legislative seat; he is now a prime suspect in the abduction of an eight‑year‑old boy, prompting a police crackdown and calls for public assistance.

The Katsina State administration has disclosed that Nura Aliyu Garwa, a former Senior Special Assistant on Community Development, was removed from his post before he entered the race for a seat in the state House of Assembly.

Garwa is now one of several suspects being held by the Katsina State Police Command in connection with the kidnapping of an eight‑year‑old boy from Sardauna Estate in the state capital. In a statement released on Sunday, Commissioner for Information and Culture Salisu Zango confirmed that Garwa had been suspended earlier for allegedly diverting empowerment supplies earmarked for communities in Batsari Local Government under the state’s Community Development Programme.

The statement read: “The suspected mastermind of a kidnapping syndicate, Nura Aliyu Garwa, who is linked to the abduction of an eight‑year‑old boy at Sardauna Estate, was suspended from his role as Senior Special Assistant on Community Development to Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda before he announced his intention to contest the Batsari seat in the Katsina State House of Assembly. ” The governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, condemned the actions of the alleged gang, describing them as tragic especially because they involve a public figure who sought elective office.

He praised the rapid response of the state police command and other security agencies, urging citizens to assist by reporting any suspicious activity and providing intelligence that could aid investigations. The police have already paraded a number of individuals believed to be part of the kidnapping ring, and Garwa remains the primary suspect. This development follows a broader crackdown by the Nigeria Police Force in Katsina, where several members of the alleged kidnapping network have been arrested.

The authorities emphasized that the operation demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding the state’s residents, particularly children, and to rooting out corruption within public service. Governor Radda’s call for public cooperation reflects a wider strategy to involve community members in security efforts and to restore confidence in government institutions after the scandal involving the misappropriation of empowerment materials and the violent crime linked to Garwa.

The situation continues to unfold as investigators gather further evidence and the legal process moves forward against those implicated in the kidnapping plot





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Katsina State Nura Garwa Kidnapping Syndicate Community Development Programme Security Crackdown

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