Former Kano State Governor Recommends Peter Obi-Kwankwaso Alliance for 2027

Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, suggests that a shared presidential ticket between Peter Obi and himself under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is the most likely option for the 2027 general election. He believes that both leaders remain strong political forces in their respective regions and across the country, making an alliance a viable and strategic choice for the opposition. Sammy Lawal

Former Kano State Governor and Kwankwasiyya movement leader Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed belief in a joint presidential ticket between himself and Peter Obi under the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) for the 2027 general election , stating such an alliance is the most likely option due to the party's current mindset and the strong political forces of both leaders in their respective regions and across the country.

Kwankwaso explained that he and Obi remain popular political forces, making a partnership viable and strategic for the opposition. According to Kwankwaso, Obi is popular in Southern Nigeria and has significant support in many parts of the North, and his strength lies in his grassroots support base.

He cited the victories of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf as proof of the Kwankwasiyya movement's continued influence, winning both in 2019 and again in 2023 despite contesting under the smaller party of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Kwankwaso further pointed out that with Obi's popularity in the South and the Kwankwasiyya movement's dominance in parts of the North, a joint ticket could become the strongest opposition platform against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027





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Kwankwaso Obi-Kwankwaso NDC Peter Obi Joint Presidential Ticket 2027 General Election Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Opposition Platform Peter Obi-Kwankwaso Alliance Silabuteyawa Hope For Change

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