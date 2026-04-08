Former Kano Governor Kabiru Gaya Resigns from APC, Dealing Blow to Party in Kano State

Kabiru Gaya, a prominent figure and former governor of Kano State, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress APC. This move, announced in a letter to his ward chairman, is seen as a major setback for the party in Kano, a state considered a stronghold. The resignation adds to the growing number of defections and raises questions about the APC's stability in the region. The former governor's departure is expected to have significant implications for the party's grassroots structure and future political prospects in Kano.

The All Progressives Congress APC has experienced another significant setback in Kano State with the resignation of former Governor Kabiru Gaya . This departure further exacerbates the trend of high-profile defections within the party, particularly in the Northern region.

Gaya's exit, a figure who previously held the governorship of Kano State and served as a Senator representing Kano South, was officially announced through a formal resignation letter addressed to his ward chairman in Gaya Arewa, located within Gaya Local Government Area of the state. This move has triggered renewed discussions concerning the APC's stability in Kano, a state traditionally regarded as a stronghold for the party.\In his resignation letter, the former governor emphasized that his decision was not made hastily. He conveyed that it followed a period of extensive deliberation and consultations with key stakeholders and supporters throughout his constituency. His statement read, I hereby formally tender my resignation from the All Progressive Congress APC effective today, 5th April 2026. It has been an honour to serve under the platform of the party, particularly during my tenure as a Senator 2015 2023. I remain grateful for the support, trust, and opportunities given to me during this period. However, after careful reflection and wide consultation, I have come to the considered conclusion that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my personal convictions to step aside from the party at this time. I extend my sincere gratitude to the party for the platform it provided me and for the cooperation and camaraderie extended over the years. While he did not immediately reveal his future political plans, sources within Kano's political circles suggest that his resignation could indicate a potential alignment with the Kwankwaso political movement in anticipation of next year's elections. Gaya's extensive political career has spanned several decades, involving key roles at both state and national levels. His departure is widely perceived as a major blow to the APC's grassroots infrastructure in Kano, specifically in his local government area, where he maintains considerable support and influence.\Party officials within the state are yet to issue an official public statement in response to this development. Nevertheless, internal sources acknowledge that the leadership might need to act swiftly to prevent additional defections and preserve unity within its ranks. Political analysts contend that this development mirrors ongoing internal difficulties within the party, especially in northern states, where power struggles and disagreements regarding party direction have persisted. This situation is further complicated by recent reports, which highlight increasing tensions within the APC in several northern regions. A number of members have expressed their discontent with internal party decisions and the current leadership style. The implications of Gaya's resignation are considerable, potentially reshaping the political landscape in Kano and impacting the APC's overall influence in the region. The party's response and its capacity to manage these internal challenges will be crucial in determining its future prospects in Kano and beyond. The departure of such a prominent figure raises questions about the long-term viability of the APC's presence in the state and its ability to maintain its traditional support base. The internal dynamics, including the role of other influential figures, and the response from the party leadership, will be the focus of the political analysis in the coming days





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APC Kano State Kabiru Gaya Resignation Defections

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