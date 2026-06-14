Former Imo Governor Threatens N5 Billion Lawsuit Over Defamatory TV Claims by Nigeria Actor Lawyer

Chief Achike Udenwa of former Imo State, after allegations made by Kenneth Okonkwo on live TV, demands retraction, apology and N5bn damages. Okonkwo faces a 7‑day ultimatum or will be sued in Imo High Court. The dispute raises questions on defamation and public image protection.

Former Executive Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa , has announced that he will pursue legal action against Kenneth Okonkwo , a former Nollywood actor and lawyer, following allegations of defamation made during a live television interview.

As recorded in a pre‑litigation letter dated June 11, 2026, and signed by Chief Soronnadi A. Njoku, SAN, Principal Counsel of Nnodim Njoku Chambers, Udenwa demands a full retraction, a public apology, and compensation amounting to N5 billion. The dispute originates from comments delivered by Okonkwo on Channels Television's breakfast program, Sunrise Daily, on June 8, 2026, where he claimed that four prominent South East leaders - including Udenwa himself, Oyema Ugochukwu, Peter Obi, and others - were actively extorting candidates in the region.

Udenwa's legal team insists that these statements were widely spread across national and international media outlets and online platforms, severely damaging his reputation by portraying him as a corrupt opportunist. The former governor has an unblemished record of public service, having served two full terms as governor of Imo State and later as a federal minister, with no allegations of corruption or embezzlement ever surfacing in connection with his career.

Consequently, Chief Njoku has issued Okonkwo a seven‑day deadline to meet his demands. Okonkwo is instructed to issue a strongly worded letter of apology to Udenwa, unequivocally retract the accusations made, and pledge never to defame Udenwa again. The apology must be disseminated in five national daily newspapers and aired during prime‑time programming on Channels Television.

In addition to the retraction and apology, the legal team requests the payment of N5 billion as compensation for the reputational harm inflicted. The pre‑litigation letter cautions that failure to comply within the stipulated seven‑day window will compel Udenwa's counsel to file a lawsuit in the relevant High Court in Imo State. The forthcoming court action will seek the full N5 billion in damages as well as injunctive relief to restrain Okonkwo from further defamatory conduct.

The controversy has already spilled over into the public eye, with many observers noting the high stakes involved when a former governor confronts a public figure and lawyer for alleged defamation. Although Okonkwo had previously enjoyed a career in the entertainment industry, his foray into legal practice and subsequent television commentary have put his professional integrity under scrutiny.

Udenwa's strict expectations for a public retraction reflect both the seriousness of the accusations and the apparent moral high ground the former governor takes within the political arena of Nigeria's South East region. The lawsuit, should it proceed, would likely involve extensive cross‑examination, the presentation of evidence documenting the broadcast, and the strategic use of media coverage to demonstrate the extent of the alleged defaming statements.

The case may also highlight broader issues regarding freedom of speech on television platforms versus the right of public figures to protect their reputations. Analysts in legal and political circles anticipate that the matter could set a precedent for future disputes involving former governors in Nigeria, especially when high‑profile individuals make televised statements that critics allege to be false or damaging.

They also note that the alliance between a former executive governor and prominent public lawyers like Chief Njoku underscores the importance of counsel for protecting one's public image, particularly when the stakes involve billions of naira in potential compensation. Whether Okonkwo will comply, negotiate, or deny the allegations remains to be seen, but the legal framework in place will likely dictate the final outcome.

If the matter proceeds to litigation, both parties will likely harness a considerable media presence to sway public opinion. Udenwa's supporters will emphasise the alleged truth of the accusations, citing his impeccable track record and the need to safeguard his legacy. Conversely, Okonkwo and his allies may argue that the comments were taken out of context or that they represent a legitimate critique of political behaviour within the South East caucus.

The final verdict will be decisive not only for the livelihoods of the individuals involved but also for the broader discourse on accountability in Nigerian politics and the responsibilities of those who appear before the public.





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Achike Udenwa Kenneth Okonkwo Defamation N5 Billion Imo State Law Channels Television Legal Action Politics Nigeria

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