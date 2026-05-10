Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, a former Commissioner of Health and governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from the broom party and picked the governorship expression of interest and nomination form under the ADC. He has triggered political upheaval within the APC, describing the atmosphere since his exit as marked by visible unease.

Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, a former Commissioner of Health and governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has joined the Barely 24 hours after he resigned from the broom party , the cardiovascular surgeon picked the governorship expression of interest and nomination form under the ADC .

Speaking on the decision, Adeduntan said he has begun his road to the Agodi Government House by obtaining the nomination form. He added that since his exit, the political atmosphere within the APC has been marked by visible unease, as stakeholders grapple with the weight of his departure.

"With a career carved in excellence and service—from the lecture halls of the University of Ife to the prestigious institutions of Columbia and Harvard, the name Dr. Adeduntan embodies a rare blend of intellect, experience, and compassion. "My transition from saving lives in the operating theatre to shaping policies in public office reflects a lifelong commitment to humanity and progress. A proud son of Ibadan, my legacy in Oyo State remains indelible.

"As Commissioner for Health, I championed transformative initiatives, attracted multi-million-dollar medical support from international partners, and laid enduring foundations for a more inclusive and accessible healthcare system. My leadership was not only seen but deeply felt—earning me accolades as one of the most outstanding commissioners of my time.

"Now, under the banner of the ADC, my renewed quest signals more than political ambition—it represents a clarion call for purposeful leadership, a reawakening of hope, and a bold vision for a greater Oyo State. "As the journey to Agodi gathers pace, the message is clear: experience is ready, capacity is proven, and the moment has come. Oyo is watching. The road has opened. And Adeduntan has begun the march.





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