Former Head of State Accuses Security Aide of Playing Role in 1975 Coup

In his autobiography, Gen Yakubu Gowon reveals the role Joseph Garba played in the Oath that led to his overthrow

Former Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon has accused his trusted security aide, Joseph Garba , of contributing to his overthrow during the July 1975 coup .

In his 859-page autobiography, Gowon described the event as the deepest personal betrayal of his public life. He recalled how his Chief Security Officer, M.D. Yusuf, warned him that some officers were planning a coup ahead of the OAU summit in Kampala, Uganda, and identified Garba and Anthony Ochefu as the main figures. Garba had sworn before him that he had no knowledge of any plot against his government.

But Gowon appointed him to the Federal Guards Unit, citing family ties and his confidence in him. Despite this, he pointed out that Garba was supposed to have unquestionable loyalty as commander of the elite unit responsible for the Head of State's protection





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