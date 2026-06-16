Former Ghana finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta granted US green card after immigration detention

US immigration court approved the permanent residency petition of former Ghana finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, finding the corruption charges from Ghana not credible and allowing him to stay in the United States while receiving medical treatment

The United States has granted permanent residency to Ghanaian politician Ken Ofori-Atta , according to his attorney on Tuesday, bringing to a close a long‑running controversy that began when immigration officials detained the former finance minister earlier this year.

Ofori‑Atta, now 66, arrived in the United States in January of the previous year to undergo medical treatment, including surgery for prostate cancer. While he was receiving care, immigration agents arrested him in January on questions about the legality of his stay, not on the corruption allegations that have haunted him in his home country. Ghanaian authorities declared him a fugitive in February 2025 and formally charged him with multiple counts of corruption in November of the same year.

His lawyer, Justice Kusi‑Minkah Premo, released a statement confirming that the I‑485 green‑card petition was approved by the US immigration court. The court concluded that the criminal accusations in Ghana were not deemed credible, although the ruling focused primarily on whether Ofori‑Atta satisfied the statutory criteria for a status adjustment.

The decision effectively clears the path for him to remain in the United States indefinitely, allowing him to continue his medical treatment and reside with his family without the threat of{} deportation. Ofori‑Atta served as Ghana's finance minister from 2017 until 2024, under the administration of former President Nana Akufo‑





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Ken Ofori-Atta US Immigration Ghana Corruption Case Permanent Residency Political Asylum

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