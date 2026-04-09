Former Footballer Mark Idum to Contest House of Representatives Seat in 2027

Mark Idum, a former footballer, has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections on the ADC platform. His focus will be on improving healthcare, infrastructure, education, agriculture, power supply, and water access.

Former footballer Mark Idum has announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives seat representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in Cross River State in the upcoming 2027 general elections. He will be running on the platform of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ). The declaration, made on Thursday, followed extensive consultations with various political stakeholders, community leaders, and residents throughout the constituency, according to Idum.

He credited the encouragement and support he received during these consultations as the primary motivation for his decision to enter the political arena. Idum achieved prominence as a footballer during the 1990s and early 2000s. Hailing from Aliforkpa in Yache Ward within Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, Idum expressed that his ambition stems from a desire to redefine federal representation for Ogoja/Yala and to effect tangible development across the constituency. He emphasized his dedication to service and delivering practical, sustainable solutions directly impacting the lives of the constituents.\Idum outlined his development agenda, emphasizing service, accountability, and measurable impact, stating that his approach would combine grassroots engagement with effective legislative action. One of the key areas of focus will be health, where he plans to prioritize access to affordable, quality healthcare services, particularly at the primary healthcare level. His plans include supporting the upgrade of primary healthcare centers, facilitating regular medical outreach programs, and working to secure federal health projects for the constituency through legislative efforts. Idum stated that beyond immediate interventions, he would advocate for policies that improve funding, staffing, and equipment within health institutions, aiming to ensure residents can access quality care without having to travel long distances. Addressing infrastructure, he highlighted the crucial need to improve road connectivity, particularly in rural communities, recognizing its significance for economic growth. He pledged to actively pursue the construction and rehabilitation of key access roads, collaborating with federal agencies to link communities to essential economic corridors, with the expectation that better roads will enhance mobility, boost trade, and improve the overall quality of life.\In the realm of education, Idum committed to targeted interventions aimed at elevating learning conditions and outcomes throughout the constituency. This commitment involves supporting school renovations, providing necessary learning materials, and fostering capacity development for educators. At the legislative level, he intends to advocate for increased access to federal education programs, grants, and infrastructure projects, creating a more favorable learning environment. Furthermore, Idum identified agriculture, power supply, and water access as critical areas demanding immediate attention. He pledged to support sustainable solutions in these areas, including working towards improved electricity supply by backing rural electrification projects and advocating for the installation of power infrastructure in underserved communities. He also plans to facilitate access to clean water through the provision of boreholes and support for federal water projects, ensuring long-term sustainability. Idum stressed his commitment to inclusive and responsive leadership, assuring constituents of consistent engagement and representation. His objective is to collaborate closely with the people, ensuring their voices are heard and reflected in national decision-making, rather than merely representing them





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Mark Idum Ogoja/Yala House Of Representatives 2027 Elections ADC Healthcare Infrastructure Education Agriculture Power Supply

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