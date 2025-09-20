Former CPC Chairmen Deny Endorsement of Atiku Abubakar for 2027 Presidential Race

Former CPC state chairmen deny reports of endorsing Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential race, asserting their loyalty to the APC and President Tinubu. They expressed concerns about neglect and marginalization within the party.

Former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change ( CPC ) have strongly refuted claims linking them to the endorsement of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential race. The Forum of CPC State Chairmen released a statement clarifying that only a small number of its members had recently visited Atiku and emphasized that the gathering was misrepresented in reports.

The forum vehemently insists that the actions of this small group were orchestrated to create a false impression of widespread support within the CPC for Atiku's potential presidential bid. This statement, signed by the leaders of the Forum, served to clarify their stance on the issue and to dispel the misleading narrative that had begun circulating. The leaders were keen to emphasize that the majority of the CPC state chairmen remain loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Forum expressed its disappointment and concern regarding the misrepresentation of their allegiance and highlighted their continued commitment to the APC party. \The Forum's statement further elaborated on the complex dynamics within the group, acknowledging that some members had indeed shifted their allegiance, while stressing that the vast majority remained firmly aligned with the APC. The statement directly stated that 20 members of the group continue to be unwavering in their commitment to the APC. They admitted that opposition leaders had attempted to sway some of their members by offering financial incentives and other inducements, leading to defections in the recent months. However, the Forum expressed regret over the perceived neglect of the CPC bloc by both the Presidency and the APC leadership. They cautioned that the continued marginalization of their group could be detrimental, given the crucial role the CPC structure played in delivering millions of votes during the Buhari era, forming a core component of the APC’s electoral success. They warned that failure to address their concerns could result in further disillusionment and instability within the party. \The statement from the Forum also reiterated their unwavering loyalty to the established leadership of the CPC bloc, recognizing Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas as their leaders. They conveyed their desire for more meaningful engagement and participation within the party structure. The Forum declared their continued patience and loyalty while also expressing their determination to demand improved patronage and better representation within the current political framework. The group also specifically called upon President Tinubu to address their grievances, hoping that they would get the attention and the support that they deserve. Politics Nigeria reports that this is just one in a series of complaints about their neglect by the leadership in their bid to get the CPC blocs involved in decision-making processes and have their contributions valued. The CPC, as one of the founding blocs of the APC in 2013, has repeatedly voiced its concerns about being overlooked and excluded from key appointments and major decisions under the present administration. This sentiment reflects a wider frustration within the CPC, as they feel their contributions and significance are not adequately recognized. Their desire for improved patronage is a reflection of their wish to be recognized and to play a greater role in contributing to the direction and success of the current government. The CPC’s history with the APC is one of a coalition, and the group’s desire to be more included shows they are not ready to give up their contributions to the party





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CPC Atiku Abubakar APC President Tinubu 2027 Election

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Terrorism allegation: Kebbi Govt to take legal action against MalamiThe Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Special Duties, Shafi’u Abubakar Shattiman Zauro, has said the people of the state will take former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to court for alleged defamation.

Read more »

Buhari’s loyalists back Atiku, dump APC for ADC ahead of 2027 electionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

I Became Hero of Democracy by Ensuring Atiku Lost 2023 ElectionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Fayose's Brother, Isaac, Denies Wishing Wike Ill Health, Condemns Sowore's Criticism of TinubuIsaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, affirms his support for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike amidst health rumors and condemns Omoyele Sowore's criticism of President Tinubu.

Read more »

Bwala Chooses Tinubu Over Atiku, Citing Relationship DifferencesPresidential aide Daniel Bwala reveals his preference for working with President Bola Tinubu, contrasting Tinubu's approach to relationships with that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Bwala highlighted the tolerant attitude of Tinubu and his associates compared to the reactions he received from Atiku's camp when he switched parties. This is based on a podcast interview with Nedu. The comments offer insight into the personal dynamics within Nigerian politics.

Read more »

Why I Would Always Work With Tinubu over AtikuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »