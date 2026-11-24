Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy urge security agencies to stop rising political violence ahead of the 2027 Nigerian elections.

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has issued a stern warning against a resurgence of the bloodshed that marred the 2011 general elections, calling for immediate intervention to secure the upcoming 2027 polls. Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Ariwoola highlighted a disturbing trend of escalating political violence, intimidation, and property destruction linked to pre-election activities across the nation. He emphasized that political actors and stakeholders must take urgent, concrete steps to safeguard the electoral process before it descends into chaos.

Survey Reveals 109 Peace Accord Violations

Concerns regarding the safety of political campaigns are substantiated by data from the National Peace Committee, which conducted a rigorous monitoring exercise between August 19 and October 27. The committee's report, obtained by The PUNCH and published on November 11, identified 109 violations of the National Peace Accord across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory over a ten-week period. These breaches include incidents of thuggery, misinformation, and direct attacks on political assets, signaling a fragile security environment.

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Among the 109 recorded violations, political violence and thuggery were the most frequent offenses, accounting for 33 separate incidents. Misinformation and disinformation campaigns followed closely with 29 cases. These statistics underscore the intensifying hostility surrounding political campaigns, with major political parties and their supporters increasingly engaging in confrontations that threaten public safety and democratic integrity.

Violence Spreads Across Multiple Nigerian States

Justice Ariwoola detailed the geographic spread of these attacks, noting that politically motivated violence has recurred dangerously in many states over the past five weeks. The violence has targeted political convoys, rallies, and gatherings of various parties in Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Cross River, Sokoto, Bayelsa, and Rivers states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. These incidents have resulted in significant loss of life, injuries, and the destruction of property, creating an atmosphere of fear among candidates, electorates, journalists, and the general public.

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The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development's Council of the Wise, chaired by the former Chief Justice, expressed deep concern over this wave of intimidation. Ambassador Abdulaziz Dan Kano, a member of the Council, and Ambassador Sani Bala, the Director of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), were present during the press conference to support the call for peace. The Council warned that if this dangerous trend is not checked, it could lead to severe national consequences.

Mandatory Security Deployment and Legal Enforcement

The Council of the Wise has issued a direct mandate for enhanced security measures, requiring agencies like the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Security Service, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps to deploy adequate personnel to secure all major campaign venues. Additional security support is required from the National Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure the safety of political rallies across the country.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola stressed that compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines is indispensable. He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to enforce electoral laws without fear or favor, ensuring that perpetrators of political violence are swiftly arrested and prosecuted. The Council emphasized that political ambition cannot justify unlawful conduct and that democracy thrives on the peaceful contestation of ideas, not on bloodshed or coercion.