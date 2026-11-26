Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele faces four charges including illegal naira redesign. Key witness Eloho Okpoziakpo testified about discrepancies in the N684.5 billion currency project and CRF withdrawals.

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele is currently standing trial on four criminal charges, including illegal redesign of the national currency and disobedience to lawful directions. The trial, which has exposed significant procedural irregularities in the 2022 naira redesign policy, received a major update during Thursday's proceedings when a key prosecution witness detailed the discrepancies between approved designs and the final printed notes.

Prosecution Witness Testifies On Currency Discrepancies

Eloho Okpoziakpo, a Commissioner of Police who led the investigation into allegations against Mr. Emefiele following his removal from office in June 2023, gave critical testimony before the court. Led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Okpoziakpo stated that investigators found no evidence that the CBN board met and approved the controversial color swap. The witness confirmed that former President Muhammadu Buhari had approved a full redesign of the currency, not a simple color change. According to the testimony, Mr. Emefiele produced a color swap of the naira notes instead of the redesign approved by the former president. The initial designs submitted by Mr. Emefiele to the president included security features such as QR codes, watermarks, and different numbering on the N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.

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EFCC Charges And Alleged Financial Misconduct

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has accused Mr. Emefiele of unlawfully printing currency worth N684.5 billion at a cost of N18.96 billion. The commission alleges that he illegally redesigned Nigeria's three highest denominations in 2022, a policy that triggered a severe cash shortage and caused widespread hardship in the build-up to the 2023 general elections. The EFCC claims he violated Section 19 of the CBN Act, which requires the bank to obtain the president's approval based on the recommendation of its board before changing the currency. In addition to the currency issues, the commission accused him of unlawfully approving the withdrawal of N124.8 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund without legislative appropriation.

Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Internal Concerns

Testimony revealed that the Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc raised formal concerns about the implementation of the currency changes. In a letter read to the court, the managing director advised the CBN to avoid changes to the banknotes due to the long implementation period. Instead, the letter suggested working on colors due to the immediate availability of inks and easier access. The witness explained that it was agreed that based on the urgency of the situation, the CBN should proceed with the color swap to serve the nation diligently. Mr. Okpoziakpo testified that Mr. Emefiele had forwarded the president's approval to the managing director of the printing firm, but the final output deviated from the approved security specifications.

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Consolidated Revenue Fund Withdrawal Under Scrutiny

The investigation also focused on the withdrawal of N124.8 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, which is established under the Nigerian Constitution as the federal government's central account. Mr. Okpoziakpo read Mr. Emefiele's approval letter to the court, which stated: Please debit the CFR account for N124.8 billion and clear the debit in the account. The Ministry of Finance informed the investigation team that the debit was made directly by the CBN, allegedly in violation of the requirement that withdrawals must follow procedures prescribed by the National Assembly. The commission argues that such withdrawals usually require an Appropriation Act or budget approval from the legislative body.

Cross Examination And Witness Qualifications

During the cross-examination by Mr. Emefiele's lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, Mr. Okpoziakpo detailed his academic and professional qualifications to establish his credibility as an investigator. The witness stated that he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and a Master of Science degree in International Diplomacy. He also confirmed that he has undergone basic police training before taking on the role of leading the investigation into the former governor's conduct. This testimony forms part of the broader prosecution case against Mr. Emefiele, which includes charges of illegal acts causing injury to the public and disobedience to the direction of law since his removal in June 2023.