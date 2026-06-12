Former Boko Haram Fighters Graduate Rehabilitation Programme as Nigeria Seeks Lasting Peace

Around 720 ex‑combatants, including former commanders and captives, completed Borno state's rehabilitation scheme, receiving religious oaths and vocational training, while experts warn that blanket amnesty could jeopardise long‑term stability.

Ibrahim Mohammed, a 32‑year‑old former insurgent, spent several years hidden deep in the forested hills of Borno State , northeastern Nigeria, fighting for the jihadist movement that erupted after Boko Haram 's 2009 uprising.

The conflict has since claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced more than three million people from their homes. Mohammed's turning point came when he received a video from his mother pleading for him to abandon the guns, return home and rejoin his family. He told AFP that the message shattered his sense of isolation, reminding him that his loved ones still cared.

"When I saw my mother's face, I realised that I still belonged to a family that wanted me back," he said at a ceremony in Maiduguri marking the conclusion of a state‑run rehabilitation programme for former fighters. The ceremony took place under an intense sun, with the participants - roughly 720 ex‑combatants - dressed in white T‑shirts and each receiving a copy of the Koran on which they swore an oath never to re‑engage in armed jihad.

The rehabilitation scheme, launched by the Borno state government in 2021, is part of a broader non‑military strategy aimed at ending the 17‑year insurgency. According to security adviser Sabi Abdullahi Ishaq, nearly 9,700 individuals - including men, women and children - have completed the programme, receiving training intended to make them productive, self‑reliant citizens.

Among the graduates were former commanders such as Bulama Mukhtar, 36, who admitted authorising the death of his own son because the boy refused to attack a village. Another participant, Mustapha Kaka, 36, who rose to the rank of assistant commander, argued that the violence inflicted on innocent civilians had little to do with authentic religious teaching.

Former ISWAP fighter Idris Abdulkadir, 44, recounted that he married and fathered eleven children while living in the bush, lamenting that his peers who left the insurgency were able to continue their education and become respected scholars. Several ex‑combatants described the harsh realities of life in the forest - constant movement, sleepless nights and scarce food - as a major factor in their decision to surrender. Women and children also featured prominently in the rehabilitation effort.

Ya Fanna Isa, 25, spent a decade in captivity after being abducted from her village, later marrying a fighter and raising four children in the camp. She expressed a desire to start a new, peaceful life for herself and her children, hoping they would enjoy opportunities denied to her.

Nevertheless, critics such as security analyst Adebayo warned that the programme contains flaws that could undermine lasting stability. He highlighted the danger of granting blanket amnesty to individuals responsible for serious atrocities, noting that without careful vetting the initiative could fail to deliver durable peace. The ceremony concluded with the participants signing their pledges, while officials reiterated their commitment to monitor former fighters and support their reintegration into society





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Boko Haram Rehabilitation Former Fighters Borno State Counter‑Insurgency

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