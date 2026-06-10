Former Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, Discloses Details of Meeting with Kwankwaso, Denies Working for Tinubu

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickso, has disclosed details of his meeting with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying their discussions centred on resolving internal issues within the party in Kano State. However, in a swift reaction, Kwankwaso denied working for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, describing such claims as unfounded.

Former Bayelsa State Governor and chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition , NDC , Seriake Dickson , has disclosed details of his meeting with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , saying their discussions centred on resolving internal issues within the party in Kano State.

Dickson made this known in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday following a meeting with Kwankwaso and senior NDC officials at his residence. According to him, the meeting was part of his ongoing mediation efforts aimed at ensuring unity between party officials in Kano State and Kwankwaso, whom he described as the party's leader in the state and vice-presidential candidate.

He noted that the NDC was rapidly emerging as a leading opposition platform in Nigeria and that disagreements were inevitable in any growing political movement. However, he stressed that such issues were being addressed through dialogue, consultation and reconciliation. Dickson expressed confidence that the discussions with Kwankwaso would strengthen cooperation within the party and help members work together towards achieving electoral success.

He further described the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the Obidient Movement as important support groups for the party, revealing that steps were being taken to integrate their members into NDC activities nationwide. The Kwankwasiyya Movement, the Obidient Movement and other support groups remain valuable mobilization networks.

I had earlier received a courtesy delegation some weeks ago by the Obidient Movement and promised to ensure their integration into the activities of our party at various levels across the country; and the same for the Kwankwasiyya movement which I have asked for their list of coordinators to be forwarded to the party for the same purpose. This process will be undertaken in a structured and orderly manner, Dickson said.

However, in a swift reaction, Kwankwaso denied working for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, describing such claims as unfounded. Kwankwaso who spoke through a statement released by his media aide, said the former Kano State Governor was not a member of the APC and had not been involved in any way with Tinubu's campaign.

He further stated that his movement, the Kwankwasiyya, was a political movement with a clear ideology and goals, and not a mere appendage of any political party or individual. He also cautioned against spreading false information and urged Nigerians to be wary of fake news and propaganda. If the person talking is foolish, listeners be wise, Kwankwaso said in a statement.

He also commended Dickson for his efforts in mediating the crisis in the party, but expressed surprise at the former Governor's claims that he was working for Tinubu. Kwankwaso said he had never met with Tinubu or any of his representatives, and that his movement was focused on promoting the welfare of the people of Kano State and Nigeria as a whole.

He also stated that his movement was not in any way affiliated with Tinubu or the APC, and that any claims suggesting otherwise were false and should be disregarded. The former Governor also urged Dickson to be more careful in his statements and avoid spreading false information that could cause confusion among party members and the general public.

He also called on Dickson to provide evidence of his claims that he was working for Tinubu, and to refrain from making unfounded accusations against his person or his movement. In another development, the spokesperson of the NDC, said the party was not aware of any meeting between Dickson and Kwankwaso, and that the former Governor had not informed the party of any such meeting.

The spokesperson also stated that the party was not aware of any efforts by Dickson to integrate the members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the Obidient Movement into the party's activities, and that such claims were unfounded. He also urged Dickson to provide evidence of his claims and to refrain from making unfounded accusations against the party or its officials.

The spokesperson also stated that the party was focused on promoting the welfare of the people of Nigeria and would not engage in any activities that could cause confusion or division among party members or the general public. He also called on Dickson to be more careful in his statements and to avoid spreading false information that could cause harm to the party or its officials.

In conclusion, the meeting between Dickson and Kwankwaso has sparked a lot of controversy and debate within the party and among the general public. While Dickson has claimed that the meeting was part of his ongoing mediation efforts aimed at ensuring unity between party officials in Kano State and Kwankwaso, Kwankwaso has denied working for Tinubu and has stated that his movement is not affiliated with the APC.

The controversy has also raised questions about the role of the NDC in the ongoing political crisis in Nigeria and the extent to which the party is involved in promoting the welfare of the people of Nigeria. It is also worth noting that the controversy has also raised questions about the credibility of Dickson and his leadership within the party.

In the end, it is up to the party members and the general public to decide who to believe and what to make of the controversy. However, one thing is certain, the controversy has sparked a lot of debate and discussion within the party and among the general public, and it is likely to continue to be a topic of discussion in the coming days and weeks.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seriake Dickson Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso National Democratic Coalition NDC Kwankwasiyya Movement Obidient Movement Bola Tinubu All Progressives Congress APC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kwankwaso reportedly threatens to leave NDC, gives reasonFormer Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reportedly threatened to leave the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) following the replacement of

Read more »

Dr Chike Obidigbo Regrets Former Head of State's Silence on Biafra GenocideDr Chike Obidigbo, convener of Igbochukwu Organisation, has expressed regret that Nigeria's former head of state, retired General Yakubu Gowon, deliberately kept away the basic truths about the genocide against Igbo during the 1967 to 1970 Nigeria versus Biafra war. He believes that at 90, Gowon should have cleared all cobwebs of deceit or doubts about the events that culminated in his disagreement with Lt Col Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Read more »

Kwankwaso Calls for Overhaul of Nigeria's Security Architecture Amid Rising InsecurityFormer Kano State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso has urged an urgent restructuring of Nigeria's security framework, citing escalating insecurity despite substantial investments. In a statement shared on X, Kwankwaso highlighted widespread fear due to banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, communal clashes, and armed robbery, listing affected states like Zamfara, Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Kwara, and Oyo. He condemned criminals' brazen use of social media to taunt authorities and emphasized that the crisis stems from lack of political will rather than resources, drawing on his experience as a former governor and defence minister.

Read more »

Osun Governor Adeleke Warns Against State of Emergency Amid Pre-Election ViolenceOsun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has warned against attempts to impose a state of emergency following outbreaks of violence and gunshots in multiple areas including Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ede, Aisu, and Owode. The attacks, allegedly carried out by armed political thugs linked to the opposition APC, resulted in at least one death and several injuries. Adeleke accused the state police commissioner of non-cooperation and specifically named APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji and Minister Gboyega Oyetola as instigators, urging calm ahead of the upcoming governorship election.

Read more »