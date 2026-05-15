Former Aviation Minister Urges Nigerian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers to Improve Quality Standards

A former Aviation Minister and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has urged Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturers to abandon an 'alibi culture' of excuses and embrace global quality standards to strengthen the country's health security and industrial competitiveness.

A former Aviation Minister and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has urged Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturers to abandon an ' alibi culture ' of excuses and embrace global quality standards to strengthen the country's health security and industrial competitiveness.

He warned that Nigeria's pharmaceutical industry remains heavily dependent on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), estimated at between 70 per cent and 80 per cent, which is a major structural weakness threatening affordable healthcare delivery and national economic resilience. According to him, the rising cost of medicines and health supplements in Nigeria reflects deeper institutional and industrial challenges beyond currency fluctuations.

He cited the prices of four common healthcare products - Creatine, Magnesium Glycinate, Vicks Sinex, and a pain relief ointment - which he said cost about N130,520 in Nigeria, despite having a combined international market value of about $88. He urged pharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt an 'agency culture' where companies take responsibility for quality, innovation, and operational efficiency regardless of economic or regulatory constraints.

He also urged manufacturers to move beyond basic compliance with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulations and align with international standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States' Food and Drug Administration. According to him, regulatory compliance should be treated as a strategic tool for improving product quality and gaining international market access under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

The conference featured presentations from pharmaceutical executives and stakeholders, including U.S.-based industry expert, Henrietta N. Ukwu. Other participants included former presidents of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), including Mohammed Yaro Budah, Azubike Okwor, Olumide Akintayo, Ahmed Iyakassai, and Sam Ohuabunwa. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

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