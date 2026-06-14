Former Attorney General Calls for Stronger Action After Death of Retired Major General in Bandit Captivity

Abubakar Malami condemned the killing of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar by bandits in Katsina and urged the government to adopt stronger political will, capable leadership and sustained commitment to combat banditry and insurgency across Nigeria.

Former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday urging the government to intensify its response to the twin scourges of banditry and insurgency after the reported death in captivity of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar.

The former director of defence information, who had previously served as a senior officer in the Nigerian army, was abducted by armed bandits while traveling in Katsina state. According to reports, he succumbed to his injuries while being held captive, a loss described by Malami as a tragic reminder of the daily horrors faced by many Nigerians.

In his address Malami expressed deep sorrow at the passing of a distinguished officer who had devoted his career to the defence of the nation. He highlighted the officer's record of courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty, noting that his death underscores the scale of the security challenges confronting the country.

The former minister called for a decisive and coordinated approach to the fight against banditry and insurgency, stressing that only strong political will, capable leadership and sustained commitment can eradicate these threats. He urged the current administration to allocate additional resources, enhance intelligence sharing and empower the armed forces to carry out more effective operations in the northern region.

Malami also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late general, to the Nigerian armed forces, to the government of Katsina state and to all citizens grieving the loss of a national son. He appealed for national unity in confronting the scourge of violent crime and for the implementation of comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of banditry, including poverty, unemployment and the proliferation of small arms.

The statement comes at a time when bandit attacks, kidnappings and insurgent activities have escalated across several states in the north, prompting calls from civil society and security experts for a more robust and coordinated response from the federal government





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