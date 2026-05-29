Former APC Challenger Osifo Congratulates Tinubu on Third Anniversary and Reaffirms Party Unity

Stanley Osifo, after losing the APC primary to Bola Tinubu, issued a congratulatory statement on the President's third year in office, highlighting economic reforms, security concerns and the need for national unity while pledging support for Tinubu's 2027 campaign.

Chief Stanley Osifo , the sole challenger to President Bola Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress primary, used the occasion of the third anniversary of Tinubu's administration to acknowledge the heavy responsibility that comes with the nation's top office.

In a message addressed to the President, Osifo highlighted the difficult period Nigeria has been navigating, noting that the past three years have been shaped by economic reforms, security challenges and the pursuit of broader development goals. He praised the administration for making what he described as conscientious economic decisions and for striving to advance national development, saying that these efforts deserve recognition from the party and the public alike.

Osifo, who ran against Tinubu for the APC presidential ticket before losing the primary, emphasized that his own experience as an aspirant gave him a clear sense of the burdens that accompany the highest political mandate. He reiterated his willingness to back Tinubu's vision for a prosperous, secure and united Nigeria, stressing that despite any past rivalry the collective interest of the party and the country must remain the top priority.

The former challenger added that unity, sustained economic growth and long‑term development should continue to guide all political actors, regardless of party affiliation, as Nigeria seeks to overcome its current difficulties. President Tinubu, who secured the APC nomination for the 2027 election after defeating Osifo, was inaugurated on May twenty ninth 2023 following the exit of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The endorsement from Osifo reflects a broader trend within Nigerian politics where intra‑party competition often gives way to post‑primary reconciliation in order to present a united front for national elections. Observers note that such gestures of support can help stabilise the party's image and mobilise grassroots structures ahead of the upcoming polls. The message also underscores the importance of party cohesion in a political environment marked by intense scrutiny on economic management, security operations and social welfare programmes.

As the nation approaches the next electoral cycle, the alignment of senior APC figures with Tinubu's agenda may influence voter perceptions and the overall competitiveness of the party. The development was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria and subsequently covered by Punch Newspapers, a leading outlet known for its investigative reporting on politics, health, sports and entertainment.

The article was authored by Tosin Oyediran, a journalist with more than eight years of experience who focuses on people‑centred stories that bring clarity and depth to complex issues. The piece concluded with standard copyright information and promotional material encouraging readers to follow the outlet on digital platforms and consider business opportunities related to premium domain acquisition





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