Former APC Aspirants Nkechi Nwogu, Sam Onuigbo Fail To Qualify For Senate Ticket, Atuma Reigns Supreme In Abia Central Primary

Atuma emerged victorious in the primary contest, securing a total of 36,935 votes.

Former Senator representing Abia Central , Nkechi Nwogu and former member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Sam Onuigbo on Monday, failed to get the All Progressive Congress , APC , Senate ticket for Abia Central .

Atuma, a former House of Representatives member, won the primary after polling a total of 36,935 votes from six local government areas of Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano, Osisioma, Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South. Nkechi Nwogu, a former House of Representatives member and former Abia Central Senator, scored 11,451 votes. Also, a former two-time House of Representatives member for Ikwuano/Umuahia, Sam Onuigbo scored 5,833 votes.

Meanwhile, the APC Abia State chapter has informed all aspirants who participated in the House of Representatives Primary Elections held across the State that the National Assembly Primaries Appeal Committee has commenced sitting to receive and consider their complaints. The party advised aspirants who were dissatisfied or aggrieved by any aspect of the primary election to formally submit their complaints to the committee.

According to the party, the Abia committee has Chris Dajan as Chairman, while Martha Moses, Obioma Madukwe and Uzoma Ogu will serve as members





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All Progressive Congress APC House Of Representatives Senate Primary Election Complaints National Assembly Primaries Habitation Ikwuano/Umuahia Abia Central Atuma House Of Representatives Member Senate Ticket

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