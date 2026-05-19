Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi Arrives at NDC for 2027 Presidential Screening Exercise

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has arrived at the national secretariat of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Abuja for the party's presidential screening exercise. Obi is expected to run with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate.

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has arrived at the national secretariat of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Abuja for the party's presidential screening exercise.

Obi arrived on Tuesday evening, May 19, 2026, as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections. He was received with cheers from supporters who gathered at the venue. The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate had earlier emerged as the sole aspirant for the NDC presidential ticket after purchasing the party's Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

The closure of sales on May 17, 2026, left him as the only candidate, paving the way for what party sources describe as an unopposed nomination. Obi is expected to run with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate. The pair formally joined the NDC earlier in May, triggering speculation about a potential 'OK' ticket that would combine Obi's southern support base with Kwankwaso's northern influence.

The NDC had zoned its presidential ticket to the South for a single four-year term at its national convention, clearing the way for southern candidates like Obi, with plans to return the ticket to the North in 2031





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Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 General Elections Présidential Screening Exercise Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi Expression Of Interest And Nomination Forms Onslaught Of Nominations Buhari Government

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