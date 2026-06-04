Former aide criticizes President Tinubu's government, says he's not getting right counsel

Former media aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has berated President Bola Tinubu over the kind of people he surrounds himself with in his government. He said Tinubu is not getting the right counsel and has managed to surround himself with second-class, third-class, low-level people.

Former media aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has criticized President Bola Tinubu over the kind of people he surrounds himself with in his government.

Akande stated that Tinubu is not getting the right counsel and has managed to surround himself with second-class, third-class, low-level people. He further mentioned that the president's inability to tackle criminals and protect Nigerians is a concern. The APC is also using the police to guard Tinubu's billboards instead of protecting Nigerians, according to an aide of Atiku Abubakar





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President Tinubu Counsel Surrounds Himself With Second-Class Third-Class Low-Level People Not Getting The Right Counsel Not Able To Tackle Criminals Not Protecting Nigerians APC Using Police To Guard Tinubu's Billboards Atiku Aide

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