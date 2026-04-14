Former ADC Official Predicts Early APC Defeat in Next General Election

Comrade Saidu Bello Said, former ADC publicity secretary in Kano State, predicts an early defeat for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election, citing widespread dissatisfaction with governance and economic policies. He urges voters to use the 2027 election to 'save themselves' from the APC.

Comrade Saidu Bello Said, the immediate past publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) in Kano State, has strongly asserted that Nigeria ns are poised to ensure the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) suffers a significant defeat in the upcoming general election. Speaking in a recent interview with DAILY POST, Said conveyed his belief that widespread discontent with the current governance and economic policies will heavily influence voters' decisions, leading to a decisive rejection of the ruling party. He emphasized that the electorate has become increasingly cognizant of the nation's prevailing challenges and will leverage the ballot box to voice their displeasure. He specifically stated, Nigeria ns will never vote for Tinubu in the coming election. They are tired. Democracy is not being respected. He went further to predict a swift and emphatic defeat for the APC , foreseeing the outcome before the morning hours are well underway. Said’s remarks highlighted a pervasive sense of frustration with the current state of affairs, particularly regarding economic hardship and perceived disregard for democratic principles. He believes the populace is united in its desire for change and will use its collective voice to bring about a shift in political power. The former publicity secretary’s comments underscored the prevailing sentiment of dissatisfaction, particularly in light of economic policies. The recent increase in fuel prices, a move that has drawn considerable criticism, served as a focal point for his critique.

Focusing on the internal dynamics of the ADC in Kano, Said addressed the recent political shifts within the party, including the high-profile defection of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, previously a prominent leader of the NNPP. He affirmed the party's commitment to rebuilding and strategically positioning itself ahead of the 2027 elections. He expressed confidence in the party's capacity to consolidate its internal structures and policies in preparation for the upcoming election cycle. Said expressed optimism about the ADC's prospects in the future. He highlighted the need for strategic planning, improved organizational efforts and a focus on issues of significance to the electorate. He acknowledged the challenges and setbacks faced by the party but reiterated his conviction that the ADC is capable of revitalizing itself and becoming a strong contender in the political landscape. He said, The party will get its house in order before 2027. He further criticized existing economic policies, particularly the controversial rise in fuel prices, questioning the rationale behind the increase. He questioned the benefits for ordinary citizens, pointing out the fact that the price hike was not justified and suggesting that the government was not acting in the best interests of the people. For example, fuel price has increased when there’s no reason for that, he said. Nigeria’s budget was pegged at $70, but with the recent war, it has increased. What is being done for Nigerians?

Said concluded by urging citizens to view the 2027 elections as a crucial opportunity for transformative change. He called on them to actively engage in the political process and exercise their right to vote in a manner that will bring about a positive change. His final remarks were a call to action, urging the populace to unite and utilize the electoral process to bring an end to what he sees as detrimental governance. He urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming elections, asserting that their collective action will determine the future of the nation. He encouraged the electorate to see the 2027 elections as a means of liberating themselves from what he sees as the grasp of the ruling party. Said's final statement was a resolute plea for change, emphasizing the importance of active participation and collective decision-making in shaping the nation's destiny. He expressed his firm belief in the power of the electorate to steer the nation towards a more desirable future. See 2027 as a time to save themselves from the clutches of APC. His comments resonated with a growing sense of urgency among the citizenry to demand accountability and effect meaningful change within the political system. He expressed strong confidence that Nigerians would prioritize their collective well-being at the ballot box.





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