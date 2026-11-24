Nigeria's foreign exchange market recorded $4.67 billion in weekly turnover as demand outpaced the Central Bank of Nigeria's $1.30 billion intervention, weakening the naira by 2.50 per cent to N1,394/$. Analysts warn of continued pressure amid election-related risks and festive demand.

Nigeria's foreign exchange market recorded $4.67 billion in transactions in the week ended November 20, 2026, as demand for dollars outweighed the Central Bank of Nigeria's reported $1.30 billion intervention.

Data from the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations showed that foreign exchange turnover rose by 36.59 per cent week-on-week, from $3.42 billion to $4.67 billion. Despite the increased market activity, the naira weakened by 2.50 per cent during the week. It closed at N1,394/$ on Friday, November 20, down from N1,360/$ at the beginning of the week.

Also read CBN MPC Meets as Naira Pressures Reserves and Rate Decisions

Naira Weakens Against Dollar Amid High Demand

The local currency touched N1,400 at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on Friday for the first time since March 10, and closed the week at a weighted average rate of N1,389.73/$, the official exchange rate adopted by the CBN. Over the five working days of the week, the naira shed 2.6 per cent of its value, while its month-to-date loss stood at three per cent. The year-to-date value gain remains positive at approximately three per cent.

The currency started trading in January at N1,430.90/$. Market analysts said sustained demand from foreign portfolio investors exceeded the CBN's dollar sales during the period. Cordros Securities reported that the central bank's intervention was not enough to meet the high level of demand. The increase in turnover was driven mainly by spot transactions.

Spot foreign exchange deals rose by 43.08 per cent to $4.64 billion, accounting for 99.40 per cent of total turnover. Forward transactions fell sharply by 83.88 per cent to $28.19 million, accounting for only 0.60 per cent of total trading activity. Longer-dated forward contracts also weakened. The three-month forward rate fell by 2.7 per cent to N1,451.81/$, the six-month rate declined by 2.1 per cent to N1,495.98/$, and the one-year forward rate dropped by 2.0 per cent to N1,597.57/$.

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The one-month forward rate depreciated by 2.7 per cent to N1,414.99/$. At the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, interbank turnover rose from $68.66 million on Monday to $815.57 million on Friday. The five-day total was estimated at about $2.55 billion. The FMDQ turnover figure and the CBN interbank estimate cover different reporting scopes and should not be added together or treated as directly comparable measures of market liquidity.

Interbank Turnover Spikes Significantly in November

Interbank turnover has spiked since the beginning of November, with Friday's figure nearly 3,800 per cent higher than the trading volume recorded on the first day of the month. This month, daily volume has averaged $114.45 million, the highest since the beginning of the year and more than 18 times the figure recorded in October. In September, daily volumes stood at $12.4 million, while the figure was $11.1 million in August.

Market arbitrage, measured by the spread between the official and parallel exchange rates, rose to N70/$, or five per cent, at the weekend. In mid-October, the spread was about N30/$, or below three per cent. Many advisory bodies consider a five per cent premium the threshold for an unhealthy parallel-market differential. A wider differential is associated with unbridled speculation, round-tripping and other forms of market manipulation.

The CBN appears to be losing its grip on the naira given the rapid movement in the currency's rate in recent days, with speculative trading, rising market arbitrage and a growing spike in foreign exchange demand throwing a spanner in the works. The familiar trio threatens to reverse the gains of the past year, raising concerns about market uncertainty and the short-term direction of the local currency.

Political Uncertainty Impacts Foreign Exchange Demand

Cordros Securities expects foreign exchange demand pressures to continue until the end of 2026. It cited weaker net foreign inflows and investor caution ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections. The 2027 presidential election represents a significant downside risk. There are reports that election spending is contributing to the naira's lacklustre performance, though insufficient data exists to establish the full impact.

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Chief executive officer of Wyoming Capital Partners, Tajudeen Olayinka, said political uncertainty was also affecting investor decisions. Foreign portfolio investors are equally concerned about the possibility of a return to populist economic policies, he said. He explained that perceived policy risks could discourage investors from committing funds to Nigeria, thereby reducing foreign exchange inflows. The discussion also covered foreign participation in the Dangote Refinery public offer, which attracted orders worth nearly $4.5 billion.

Head of Research at IRON Capital Partners, Abiodun Ogunjiyi, said foreign subscriptions and currency conversions could contribute to market flows. Olayinka added that conversions by foreign subscribers could support dollar supply.

However, he warned that investor exits and higher import demand during the festive season could offset those inflows. He said a sector-level breakdown would be needed to confirm the main drivers of trading activity. On the demand side, aggregate money balances grew by 25.3 per cent year-on-year as of September, from N117.79 trillion to N147.6 trillion. Narrow and quasi-money supply, which largely drive FX demand, recorded slower growth of 12.7 and 23.3 per cent, respectively.

Political expenditure in Nigeria is largely covert and often difficult to aggregate in official monetary statistics, making its impact on macroeconomic data difficult to measure. Nigeria's gross external reserves declined by $211.92 million to $54.65 billion as of November 19, 2026. The CBN's Monetary Policy Committee was scheduled to meet on November 23 and 24 amid continued pressure on the naira.

The MPC in September slashed the benchmark interest rate by 3.5 percentage points in one fell swoop, defying the global trend. Some experts warned that the policy option could come with costly trade-offs, including capital outflows and increased pressure on inflation and the exchange rate. Olayinka said the CBN usually intervenes when demand and supply in the foreign exchange market are out of balance. He added that external debt servicing also draws on the country's reserves.

Cordros Securities maintained that the central bank's external reserve buffers remained sufficient to support further intervention. However, attention would remain on dollar liquidity and the CBN's policy response ahead of the festive season.