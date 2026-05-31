Foreign Minister Tuggar Clarifies Remarks on President Tinubu and APC Internal Processes

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar stated that his recent Hausa-language interview was misinterpreted and does not constitute criticism of President Bola Tinubu. He reaffirmed his loyalty to the president and the Renewed Hope Agenda while addressing concerns about internal democracy within the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar , has clarified recent remarks made during a Hausa-language interview, insisting they were misconstrued and did not amount to criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir, spokesman to Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the minister dismissed interpretations suggesting he had questioned the President's role in the administration. He reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu, restating his commitment to the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda and the success of the APC-led government.

According to the statement, the interview focused on concerns surrounding internal processes within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, particularly the need to uphold transparency, fairness and internal democracy. Tuggar said his position remains that party members should be allowed to freely choose their candidates through credible and competitive elections.

The minister, however, expressed concern over what he described as attempts by another minister from Bauchi State, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, to influence the outcome of the APC governorship primary instead of allowing aspirants to test their popularity before party delegates. Tuggar also noted that President Tinubu had directed all political appointees seeking elective office to resign within the stipulated timeframe, adding that any aspirant willing to contest was free to comply with the directive and seek the mandate of party members.

He said his concerns were driven by the desire to strengthen the APC in Bauchi State and preserve confidence in the party's internal democratic processes. The minister appealed to the President and APC leadership to address concerns raised by stakeholders and take necessary steps to reinforce justice, inclusion and party cohesion. He reiterated his support for President Tinubu, party unity and policies aimed at promoting development, prosperity and good governance in Bauchi State and across the country





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Bola Tinubu APC Bauchi State Internal Democracy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers State Minister Warns State Governors Against Interfering in State PoliticsThe Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has warned state governors against interfering in the politics of Rivers State. He spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during a meeting of the rainbow coalition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Read more »

Minister Urges Former President Jonathan to Reject PDP NominationThe Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to reject his nomination as the 2027 presidential candidate by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Read more »

Ex-foreign minister Tuggar denies criticising Tinubu, pledges loyaltyFormer Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar denies criticising President Tinubu, reaffirming his loyalty and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Read more »

Former Minister Tuggar Reaffirms Loyalty to President Tinubu's AgendaYusuf Tuggar, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu's policies and denied criticizing the President. Tuggar clarified that remarks about internal party processes in Bauchi State were misrepresented, emphasizing his commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and the APC's internal democracy.

Read more »