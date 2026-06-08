Foreign Investment Fuels Surge in Nigeria's Trade Sector, Making It Top GDP Contributor in Q1 2026

Nigeria's trade sector drew $65.79 million in foreign capital in Q1 2026, a 91.31% year‑on‑year rise, and accounted for 17.89% of GDP, highlighting renewed investor confidence and the sector's growing role in the country's economic diversification strategy.

Nigeria's trade sector attracted US$65.79 million in foreign capital during the first quarter of 2026, a surge of 91.31 percent compared with the US$34.39 million recorded for the same period in 2025.

The sharp rise, documented in the National Bureau of Statistics' capital importation report, signals a renewed confidence among overseas investors in Nigeria's commercial activities and cross‑border trade. While the inflow was substantial, it fell short of the US$80.94 million logged in the third quarter of 2025 and the US$119.21 million captured in the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating that the momentum of foreign investment has moderated after two quarters of exceptionally strong growth.

The same statistical release highlighted that trade emerged as the single largest contributor to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 17.89 percent of total output. Dr Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, attributed the sector's robust contribution to a suite of improving macro‑economic conditions, including greater exchange‑rate stability, enhanced foreign‑exchange liquidity, easing inflationary pressures and a resurgence of business confidence.

Yusuf cautioned, however, that sustainable economic transformation cannot rely on commerce alone. He emphasized that long‑term resilience will require deeper industrialisation, stronger productive capacity and substantially higher domestic value addition. Industry experts project that trade will play an increasingly pivotal role in driving growth across Nigeria and the wider African continent as regional integration deepens under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Bowale Adeoye, CEO of Seedtree Capital, underscored the impact of innovations in trade finance and logistics, noting that the shift from dollar‑intermediated systems to continental payment infrastructure - exemplified by the Pan‑African Payment and Settlement System - is cutting transaction costs, shortening settlement times and helping to bridge Africa's US$100‑120 billion trade‑finance gap. Adeoye also highlighted the growing importance of cold‑chain logistics as a technology‑enabled, asset‑light solution that safeguards food and pharmaceutical products, thereby bolstering trade resilience.

In parallel, Ijeoma Ezenwa, CEO of NAHCO Commodities Limited, described a structural shift in Africa's agricultural sector from raw‑commodity exports toward value creation through agro‑processing and integrated supply chains. She stressed that market access is increasingly determined by standards, traceability and quality assurance rather than sheer production volume. Agribusinesses that invest in digital traceability, farmer onboarding programmes and export‑ready documentation are securing better pricing, more reliable off‑take agreements and smoother cross‑border transactions.

The Federal Government has woven trade facilitation into the core of its 2026 economic strategy. Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, announced that the ministry will concentrate on unlocking global and regional demand through streamlined trade procedures, strengthening export supply, attracting investment and leveraging digital infrastructure. These coordinated efforts aim to transform Nigeria's trade sector from a revenue generator into a catalyst for broader industrial development and economic diversification





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Nigeria Trade Sector Foreign Investment GDP Contribution African Trade Finance Value‑Added Agriculture

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