Football Legends Reveal Their 2026 Ballon d'Or Predictions

UEFA Champions League's Legends series sees icons like Xavi, Roberto Carlos, and others pick their favorites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the final between Arsenal and PSG.

In a recent edition of UEFA Champions League's Legends series, football legends shared their predictions for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The poll, conducted ahead of the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and posted on the official UEFA Champions League X account, featured a diverse array of former stars choosing their favored candidates for the prestigious individual award.

Barcelona icon Xavi threw his support behind the prodigious young winger Lamine Yamal, while Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos selected the French star Kylian Mbappe. Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole and ex-Liverpool keeper David James both opted for Bayern Munich's prolific striker Harry Kane. The choices varied widely, reflecting the global nature of the sport and the personal biases often inherent in such discussions.

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott surprisingly backed England midfielder Declan Rice, whereas former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar chose Paris Saint-Germain's dynamic attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic went with Bayern Munich's rising talent Michael Olise, and former Arsenal defender William Gallas predicted that Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele would secure back-to-back Ballon d'Or victories.

The speculation comes amid ongoing debates about the award's future, with some legends like Ruud Gullit suggesting certain players cannot win due to perceived biases or team performance criteria. Dembele himself has spoken confidently about his prospects for repeated success, stating he remains calm about the prospect of winning consecutive awards.

The Legends segment underscores the excitement and conjecture that surrounds the Ballon d'Or even years before it is awarded, as iconic players offer their takes based on current form, potential, and personal footballing philosophies





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Ballon D'or 2026 Legends UEFA Champions League Predictions

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